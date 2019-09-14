BATTLE GROUND — The Burlington-Edison football team went up against a larger team on the road Saturday, with similar results as the previous week.
Zach Watson threw for two touchdowns and more than 250 yards, but the Tigers couldn’t keep up with Battle Ground after a long road trip to clash with the Class 4A opponent, falling 26-21.
Added to last week’s loss to Class 4A Mount Vernon, the 2A Tigers dropped to 0-2 on the young season.
“It was up and down,” Burlington-Edison coach Herb Lehman said. “It was quite the road trip this morning. We came out flat offensively and were running up and down field defensively ... then that flip-flopped (after) halftime.”
Watson threw for 268 yards including a 20-yard touchdown to Austyn Frazier and a 71-yard touchdown to Bode Brewer. Torsten Lund had a 3-yard touchdown run.
“It was kind of like last week ... our two-minute offense played well. We had two 70-yard drives at the end of the games, last week we had some long drives,” Lehman said. “I was impressed with that. We may have to put in more no-huddle and speed up the game.”
The Tigers have another Class 4A opponent next week when they host North Creek.
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 46, Concrete 12
CONCRETE — Pe Ell/Willapa Valley rolled in the first half, but Concrete coach Arthur Sanchez liked what his team did in the second.
“(In the first half) we dropped a lot of balls and missed a lot of tackles,” he said. “We stepped up in the second half; we scored both our touchdowns ... the kids tackled better and moved the ball better. The kids stepped up, fought hard and fought through adversity.”
He said the Lions had only 16 suited up for the game against Pe Ell/Willapa Valley, which was ranked in the top five among Class 2B schools at the beginning of the season.
Peyton Sanchez scored on a 2-yard run for the Lions (0-2) and Skylar Ottow scored from 1 yard out.
Arthur Sanchez said more players should be available next week when the Lions face Rainier on the road.
