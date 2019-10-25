BURLINGTON — The first half was close, but the Lakewood football team widened a halftime lead throughout the second half on its way to a 44-6 win Friday over Burlington-Edison.
Bode Brewer's 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown helped Burlington-Edison stay in the game in the first half, when the Tigers answered 10 points by Lakewood with the quick score on special teams. But Lakewood quarterback Jared Taylor scored his second rushing touchdown of the game before halftime, giving the Cougars a 10-point lead at the break; after halftime wrapped up, they reeled off more scores to send the Tigers to 1-4 in the Northwest Conference 2A Sky Division, 1-7 overall.
Tigers coach Herb Lehman said he liked what he saw in the first half.
"We were doing a great job containing their quarterback," he said. "We got them into long-yardage situations, got another DB on the field and did a great job in nickel situations. It was great to see the way the guys flew around the field.”
The Tigers will host a playoff game against a yet-to-be-determined opponent next week.
Lakewood improved to 4-1, 7-1.
—
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 54,
Kamiak Knights 30
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon got a crucial Wesco win as the Bulldogs clinched their second straight postseason berth in the high-scoring battle with the winless Knights.
The Bulldogs improved to 4-2 in the Wesco 4A, 5-3 overall and kept the Knights winless at 0-6, 0-8.
—
Friday Harbor Wolverines 32,
Concrete Lions 15
CONCRETE — Quarterback Peyton Sanchez scored two first-half touchdowns to help the Lions carry a lead into halftime. Sanchez scored from 8 and 15 yards out, but some later miscues sapped their momentum against the league-leading Wolverines.
"In the second half, turnovers cost us. And we had the ball in the red zone three times and couldn't punch it in; that hurt us," Lions coach Arthur Sanchez said. "We moved the ball on them pretty well. Friday Harbor had a big play at the end that shifted the score away, it could have been a closer game. But our guys fought hard."
He said linebacker Hunter Olmstead had 21 tackles for the Lions, who fell to 1-2 in the Northwest 2B League, 1-7 overall headed into next week's road game against La Conner.
"It was close game last time around," Sanchez said of the Lions' previous matchup with the Braves. "I expect the same thing this time."
