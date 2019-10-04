MOUNT VERNON — A rough first quarter — and stellar play from a Wesco 4A opponent — led to a lopsided loss Friday for the Mount Vernon football team.
Monroe quarterback Gio Fregoso threw five touchdown passes and the Bearcats capitalized on four first-quarter turnovers by the Bulldogs for a 55-14 win.
Fregoso had touchdown passes of 1, 42, 31, 28 and 31 yards on his way to a 214-yard passing night.
Adding more fuel to the Bearcats’ fire? A rough start for the Bulldogs, who lost three fumbles and saw the Bearcats snag an interception in the first quarter as they built a 27-0 lead.
“We knew everything was coming and had a good game plan. Nothing surprised us ... they just played better,” Bulldogs coach Nic Vasilchek said.
The Bulldogs’ evening was not without a few highlights, including a 10-yard touchdown pass from Skyler Jensen to Carlos Garcia and a 2-yard touchdown run by Vic Martinez.
Dylan Carter added an acrobatic catch late in the matchup.
Cads Pineda snagged an interception while on defense for the Bulldogs, and Garcia added another later in the game.
Monroe improved to 2-1 in league and 3-2; the Bulldogs fell to 1-2 and 2-3.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 42,
Concrete Lions 0
FRIDAY HARBOR — A deep and veteran Wolverines squad was too much for the Lions to handle in the Northwest 2B League opener for both teams.
“Friday Harbor is pretty solid,” Concrete coach Arthur Sanchez said. “If they make the playoffs they have the ability to get past the first round. They’re pretty good.
“We had a lot of injured guys. We didn’t get much rushing and much passing.”
Concrete dropped to 0-5 overall. Friday Harbor is 4-1.
