CONCRETE — Concrete quarterback Peyton Sanchez did some math before taking to the practice field.
What he figured out was important not only to his well-being, but that of the team.
“I figured out we average about 260 pounds across the offensive line,” Sanchez said. “That’s good to have.”
That front line will be responsible for keeping Sanchez upright and for opening holes for others who carry the ball.
“The line is definitely a strength,” coach Arthur Sanchez said. “We return everyone but one.”
Depth, however, is a concern for Concrete.
The Lions had about 19 players take part in summer workouts, and are hoping that number grows a little now that fall practices are underway.
Eleven players from last year’s team graduated, and seven were starters.
“We have some holes to fill,” Arthur Sanchez said. “But the kids are excited.”
Despite the losses to graduation, Concrete has a solid group of returners, starting with Peyton Sanchez (5-foot-10, 185 pounds).
Also expecting to see the ball plenty this season will be senior Devin Blankenship (6-0, 160), who on offense will line up as a wide receiver as well as a running back.
“Peyton is looking very good,” Arthur Sanchez said. “He has the offense down.”
Junior Killian McCormack (5-9, 165) will play running back, and will move to quarterback when Peyton Sanchez shifts to running back.
“Blankenship and McCormack, those two are our go-to guys,” Arthur Sanchez said.
That rather robust line will be anchored by senior center/guard Levi Lowry (6-1, 285) and junior guard Hunter Olmstead (6-1, 235). Junior Shawn Powell (5-10, 240) will play tackle and center.
The athletic Olmstead will also carry the ball while seeing time at fullback.
Junior Brandon Downing, (6-0, 165) will be a likely target for Sanchez at wide receiver as will sophomore Corbin Coggins (6-1, 170).
Defensively, Sanchez, Blankenship and Downing will be cornerbacks, while Lowry will play defensive tackle. Coggins will line up at defensive end as will junior Skyler Ottow (6-0, 190).
“Skyler is quick,” Arthur Sanchez said. “He’s also very smart. Hunter is just technically solid and that makes for a very good linebacker.”
Olmstead will play defensive end as well as linebacker, while Powell will see time at both defensive tackle and middle linebacker.
“We lost some experience,” Olmstead said. “But we have some young guys who are really aggressive. We are definitely ready to go.”
Junior Chris Bemke (6-1, 335) anchors the defensive line at nose guard.
The Lions will try this season to repeat as Northwest 2B League champions.
“We still have the title, so it still goes through us,” Arthur Sanchez said. “We just need to keep everyone healthy.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.