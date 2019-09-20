EVERETT — Before Mount Vernon's football game against Cascade on Friday, Bulldogs coach Nic Vasilchek warned that the Bruins would be a tough opponent despite a two-win season the year before.
Vasilchek proved prescient as the Bulldogs (2-1) needed overtime to shake loose their Western 4A Conference opponent for a 48-47 win.
Skyler Jensen threw four touchdown passes, Vic Martinez scored three touchdowns on the ground — including the tying score in the second overtime — and Jacob Perez kicked the game-winning extra point.
Jensen had two touchdown throws to Carlos Garcia and two to Cads Pineda. The senior quarterback had 266 yards in the air, while Martinez rushed for 72 yards on 17 carries.
"It was one of the craziest football games I've ever been a part of," Vasilchek said. "These kids are resilient."
The Bulldogs had to be. They fell behind the Bruins early in the matchup at Everett Memorial Stadium and had to fight back from a double-digit deficit.
Vasilchek said Martinez gave the Bulldogs a spark with his play at running back, but said the team as a whole battled hard.
"Offensively, we found a rhythm," he said. "What I liked about the team is there was no air of quit. There's a positive energy and great fight in these kids."
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 47,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 13
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Kaden Plymale threw five touchdown passes, including three to Brent VanderVeen, as the Cubs remained undefeated with the nonconference win over the Wildcats.
Plymale's touchdown passes to VanderVeen went for 6, 44 and 58 yards. The quarterback also threw a 16-yard scoring strike to Peyton Burrell and a 7-yarder to Aidan Franklin.
Plymale was 14-of-17 for 214 yards.
Conner Davis scored on a 14-yard touchdown run, while Aidan Eastman scored on a blocked punt recovered in the end zone as the Cubs improved to 3-0.
Dylan Tacker led the Cubs with 82 yards rushing.
La Conner Braves 30,
Chimacum Cowboys 12
LA CONNER — Arjuna Adams scored three touchdowns to lead a bruising ground attack as the Braves got their first win of the season.
Adams gained 172 yards on 18 carries, including touchdowns from 1, 13 and 70 yards out.
The Braves (1-2) also got 72 yards on the ground from Hal Ikebe, who had an 8-yard touchdown run, as well as 49 yards each from Zeb Joe and Joseph Musni.
"We ran the ball a lot. We were definitely focused on the ground game," Braves coach Peter Voorhees said. "The offensive line did a good job, and Hal and Joseph did a good job as what I saw in practice showed up in this game. It was definitely a step in the right direction, a confidence-builder for the kids."
