SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Once the Sedro-Woolley football team revved up Friday against Cedarcrest, it left the Red Wolves behind in a crucial playoff matchup.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Cubs picked up speed both offensively and defensively for a 24-7 victory in the Bi-District 2A playoff game.
Kaden Plymale had two touchdown passes as the Cubs downed the Red Wolves — one to Peyton Burrell, the other to Jonny Vallejo.
Vallejo also had a touchdown run, as did Brent VanderVeen.
“We were able to hang on to the ball, finish a couple of drives and put it away at the end,” Cubs coach Dave Ward said. “The defensive line really got going, and the linebackers. We got a lot of sacks. We got a good game from our guys in the box.”
The Cubs improved to 7-2. They will be re-seeded along with the other two winners — Sehome and Liberty — before their matchup next week.
Glacier Peak Grizzlies 17,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 14
SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies’ Brayden Corwin connected on a field goal in the final ticks of the clock to give Glacier Peak the win and lock the Bulldogs into the Western 4A Conference’s No. 4 for the Quad-District 4A playoffs.
Mount Vernon (5-4) got a rushing touchdown from Miguel Castro and a 46-yard touchdown pass from Skyler Jensen to Van Stroosma.
“We played fantastic defense, made several fourth-down stops and really controlled the game defensively,” Bulldogs coach Nic Vasilchek said.
Mount Vernon will face Graham-Kapowsin next week as the Bulldogs reach the postseason for the second time in as many years.
Concrete Lions 44,
La Conner Braves 14
LA CONNER — The Lions took care of business in the Northwest 2B League rivalry game against the Braves.
“They played well,” Concrete coach Arthur Sanchez said of his squad. “La Conner played us tough. I was impressed with how hard they played.”
Concrete’s Peyton Sanchez rushed for 140 yards and threw for 147 yards and five touchdowns on 13-for-20 passing.
Sanchez connected with receive Devin Blankenship for three of those five touchdowns (two, 12 and seven yards). Blankenship ended the game with eight catches for 100 yards.
Sanchez’s other two touchdowns passes were caught by Hunter Olmstead.
“Olmstead played a great game,” Sanchez said. “Defensively, we got to play all our guys so it was exciting.”
Concrete’s lone rushing touchdown was scored by Skyler Ottow from the 4-yard line.
La Conner’s Arjuna Adams had a 30-yard touchdown run and a 25-year touchdown reception from Bradey Wyles. Adams had 14 carries for 85 yards.
“We had enough opportunities to make this more competitive, but Concrete did a good job taking advantage of some weak spots,” La Conner coach Peter Voorhees said. “They were able to throw the ball effectively; our run defense stepped up later on in the game but it was too little, too late.”
