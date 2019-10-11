BLAINE — Dominant.
That’s the way to describe the Sedro-Woolley football team Friday night against Blaine.
The Cubs blasted the Borderites 42-2 in a Northwest 2A Conference Sky Division game.
Sedro-Woolley had the game well in hand at halftime, entering the locker room with a 36-0 lead.
After Blaine punted on the fourth play of its opening possession, the Cubs took over and never looked back.
Quarterback Kaden Plymale, running back Jonny Vallejo and wide receivers Brent VanderVeen and Peyton Burrell kept Blaine’s defense on its heals. Even tight end Aidan Franklin made his presence felt in the game.
Plymale’s 27-yard run opened the scoring onslaught, capping the Cubs’ opening drive. Kicker Max Hynds’ extra point put Sedro-Woolley up 7-0.
Then it was Plymale to Burrell for a 17-yard touchdown strike minutes later. The extra point made it 14-0.
VanderVeen then got loose in the secondary and Plymale found him for the 10-yard strike and it was 21-0 midway through the first quarter.
Plymale found Burrell from 31 yards out for the next touchdown. The two-point conversion was good as Plymale salvaged a botched extra-point attempt and instead passed to Jared Snodgrass to make it 29-0 at the end of the first quarteryard touchdown pass.
Hynds converted the extra point and it was 36-0.
In between scoring, the Cubs’ defense was strong as the Borderites were helpless to move the ball. First downs through three quarters were few and far between for the home team.
“Our defense did a nice job getting the ball right back for us,” Ward said. “We had an interceptions and recovered a fumble that led to short drives.”
Late in the third quarter, Plymale called his own number and scampered in for a 3-yard touchdown for the Cubs’ final tally.
“Kaden ran the ball well for us,” Ward said. “That first touchdown, he broke a couple of tackles and extended the play. He also threw the ball well.”
Blaine managed a safety in the game’s waning seconds for its only points of the game.
Near the end of the third quarter, a running clock was used after the Cubs went ahead by 40 points.
“Overall, I thought we went out and took it to them,” Ward said. “It was a good win. Offense, defense, special teams, they all looked good. Our kicker (Hynds) did a great job for us.”
The Cubs improve to 2-1 in conference and 5-1 overall.
Lynden Lions 37,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 6
BURLINGTON — The Lions may have scored on their very first snap of their Northwest 2A Conference Sky Division game, but the Tigers didn’t fold.
“That run was like 70 yards,” Burlington-Edison coach Herb Lehman said. “But our kids hunkered down and they played tough for the rest of that quarter once they shook the cobwebs off. They went toe-to-toe with them and kept fighting.”
Lynden set the pace of the game, however, and methodically dispatched the home team.
“They just wore us down,” Lehman said. “They went on some pretty lengthy drives. One I believe was like seven minutes.”
Lehman said Burlington-Edison running back Marquis Pressley rushed for over 100 yards.
“We had some guys in new positions,” Lehman said. “And I thought they did very well.”
The Tigers only score came late in the game when quarterback Zach Watson raced 50 yards for a touchdown.
Burlington-Edison is 1-2 in conference and 1-5 overall.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 33,
Mariner Marauders 7
EVERETT — The Bulldogs got back in the win column following a rough couple of weeks.
“We are back to being successful,” Mount Vernon coach Nic Vasilchek said. “Back to establishing offensive and defensive success. We have our winning mentality back.”
Vasilchek said starting Friday his team was facing three must-win games, and win No. 1 is now in the books.
“We came out of the gate early, which is something we hadn’t been doing lately,” he said. “We got a stop on defense and then got a score.”
Vic Martinez carried the ball 17 times for 82 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while quarterback Skyler Jensen was 13-for-20 through the air for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Jensen also had a rushing touchdown of 1-yard.
Wide receiver Dylan Carter finished the game with three catches for 91 yards and a touchdown. That touchdown catch and run covered 70 yards.
“Defensively, Carlos Garcia had interception for us,” Vasilchek said. “And Ethan Lewis came up clutch for us with a couple of big plays on offense.”
