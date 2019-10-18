LYNDEN — The Sedro-Woolley football team proved more than ready for the challenge the Lynden Lions posed Friday night.
The Cubs fell behind early, but got two touchdown passes from Kaden Plymale and plenty of tough defense to go with it on their way to a 14-7 Northwest 2A Conference Sky Division victory.
Lynden entered the game ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A state poll.
Brock Heppner scored a short rushing touchdown in the second quarter for the Lions, but the Cubs answered with a pass from Plymale to Brent VanderVeen later in the quarter.
In the fourth, Plymale found Camden Dowhaniuk for a 17-yard score.
The Cubs held on for the win to improve to 3-1 in conference, 6-1 overall, while the Lions fell to 3-1, 5-2.
Archbishop Murphy 28,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 13
EVERETT— The Tigers were driving late with a chance to tie, but a costly fumble stalled their momentum.
Still, Tigers coach Herb Lehman said he liked the improvement his team showed against the Wildcats.
“We played much better. The guys really competed tonight,” he said. “We cut down on penalties and didn’t have a lot of negative-yardage plays. We gave up a few big plays ... defensively I thought we were much improved.”
Zach Watson had a 58-yard touchdown run for the Tigers (1-3, 1-6), while Marquis Pressley had a 5-yard touchdown run.
Port Townsend Redhawks 36,
Concrete Lions 34
PORT TOWNSEND — Peyton Sanchez had two rushing touchdowns and two passing TDs, but Port Townsend (3-3) scored late to come away with the nonconference victory.
Sanchez ran for 109 yards, including touchdowns from 9 and 16 yards out. He had scoring strikes of 12 and 27 yards to Devin Blankenship, who had 122 yards receiving to go with 95 rushing, including a 2-yard touchdown run.
“Defensively, we played a good game. We just had too many penalties,” Lions coach Arthur Sanchez said. “That cost us. This was a great game but a tough loss.”
The Lions fell to 1-6.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 30,
La Conner Braves 0
LA CONNER — The Braves’ offensive woes continued, but La Conner coach Peter Voorhees saw plenty of other facets of the game to like.
The Braves only trailed 16-0 heading into the fourth quarter, he said.
“The kids played physical on defense, they played really well on special teams,” he said. “They forced a couple of fumbles and recovered them, and got a couple of red-zone stops. But offensively, we’re still trying to find our groove.”
The Wolverines upped their record to 2-0, 6-1, while the Braves fell to 0-2, 1-5.
