MOUNT VERNON — In a game filled with offensive derring-do, it was a defensive play that made the difference down the stretch.
Linebacker Aidan Franklin knocked the ball away from the Mount Vernon quarterback, then jumped on the fumble to give Sedro-Woolley the ball late in a 34-27 victory for the Cubs.
The play brought a Mount Vernon drive to an abrupt halt and helped Sedro-Woolley preserve the win and improve to 2-0 on the early season. Mount Vernon is 1-1.
Sedro-Woolley quarterback Kaden Plymale found wide receiver Brent VanderVeen for two touchdowns in the nonconference win, but Mount Vernon proved tough to put away; Bulldogs quarterback Skyler Jensen had two touchdown passes of his own.
“We just kept our composure and found some plays that worked for us,” Sedro-Woolley coach Dave Ward said after the rain-soaked game had wrapped up. “It was a fun night — the rain added some character.”
Sedro-Woolley seemed to be in control early with two first-quarter touchdowns: a 30-yard pass from Plymale to VanderVeen and a 1-yard touchdown run by Dylan Tacker.
Mount Vernon revved up its offense in the second quarter, when Jensen had back-to-back touchdown throws: an 11-yarder to Carlos Garcia and a 63-yard play to Van Stroosma.
With the game tied at 14, Sedro-Woolley answered with a 3-yard touchdown run by Plymale set up by a 76-yard pass to VanderVeen. Garcia and the Bulldogs answered again, this time with a 33-yard run by the senior wide receiver.
The teams traded touchdowns one more time — a 35-yard connection from Plymale to VanderVeen and a Mount Vernon fumble recovery in the end zone — before the game reached the fourth quarter.
In that quarter, Tacker rumbled to a 2-yard touchdown to put the Cubs up 34-27. Mount Vernon threatened, including a key fourth-down conversion ... but Franklin’s big play yanked the momentum the Cubs’ way.
Plymale finished 16-of-29 with 281 yards. VanderVeen had 71 yards receiving and Conner Davis had 68 for the Cubs. The Bulldogs’ Jensen was 14-of-27 for 173 yards, and Garcia had six catches for 54 yards.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.