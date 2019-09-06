SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley football team edged Meridian last year by a narrow margin.
The Cubs came out Friday night to make sure this year’s season opener against the Trojans was less suspenseful.
Kaden Plymale threw three touchdown passes, three Cubs scored two touchdowns each and Sedro-Woolley trounced Meridian 44-14.
Brent VanderVeen scored twice, one on a 17-yard pass from Plymale and another on a 35-yard reception from the junior quarterback. Peyton Burrell scored twice, once on a 12-yard pass from Plymale and again on a 45-yard interception return. Connor Davis added two touchdown runs, one from 15 yards out, the other from 27.
“The offense was really efficient, both run and pass mixed together,” Cubs coach Dave Ward said. “Kaden did a nice job delivering the ball to Brent ... the receivers did a good job hanging onto the ball. The backs ran hard; (Meridian) had a good defensive line but we found some creases.”
Ward said senior offensive linemen Ian Valdovinos and Sebastian Hanna did a good job setting an example for younger teammates. The Cubs started three sophomores on the offensive line.
Meridian scored both its touchdowns in the second half.
Sedro-Woolley beat Meridian 10-7 last year in the season opener.
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 62,
Concrete Lions 22
KIRKLAND — Peyton Sanchez ran for two touchdowns and threw for another and Devin Blankenship had more than 100 yards receiving and 100 yards rushing, but the Lions fell in their season opener.
“Cedar Park Christian had a great running game — they were disciplined, worked hard and were fast,” Lions coach Arthur Sanchez said. “We missed a lot of tackles.”
Sanchez ran in TDs from 17 and 67 yards and threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Blankenship. Blankenship had 110 yards receiving and 102 rushing.
Cedar Park Christian won the 1A/2A/2B North Sound Conference last year.
