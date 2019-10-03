Concrete Lions (0-4) at Friday Harbor Wolverines (3-1), 6:30 p.m. Friday
Concrete coach Arthur Sanchez said the Lions will have a challenge in their first Northwest 2B League game of the season.
He knows, he said, because the Wolverines bring most of their players back from last year’s squad.
“They only lost three players. They got some new players and they’re solid,” Sanchez said. “They have a running back who has over 400 yards rushing already. They like to pound the ball inside; they like to run up the middle and sometimes at the edges.”
He said the Lions have been working hard in preparation.
“This game matters quite a bit, means a lot (for) making the playoffs,” he said.
Burlngton-Edison Tigers (1-0, 1-3) at Sedro-Woolley Cubs (0-1, 3-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The Cubs collide with the Tigers in their homecoming game — as if the rivalry needed more fuel.
“Homecoming games can sometimes be very tough,” Sedro-Woolley coach Dave Ward said. “You have to be able to handle that sort of distraction. We’ll be talking about it a lot at practice.”
They will also be talking a lot about a Tigers team coming off its first victory.
“Burlington-Edison always plays well against us,” Ward said. “This type of game, no one wants to lose.”
Ward said his Cubs have to be aggressive on defense.
“We have to take it to them at the line of scrimmage,” he said. “We need to get back to the success we had and we do that by keeping our pad levels down.”
The Tigers have good quickness at the skill positions and will want to run the ball. Defensively, Ward said they do a nice job staying home.
Burlington-Edison coach Herb Lehman said controlling the ball and tackling soundly will be key against a team as tough as Sedro-Woolley.
“They aren’t always the biggest team, but they’re always one of the toughest ones. They’ve got an all-around athlete in (Brent) VanderVeen who can do just about everything and will do just about everything. Their quarterback has thrown for a ton of yards and they have playmakers all over the field,” Lehman said.
Monroe Bearcats (1-1, 2-2) at Mount Vernon Bulldogs (1-1, 2-2), 7 p.m. Friday
The Bulldogs will look to bounce back after last week’s loss to top-ranked Lake Stevens.
The Bearcats played the Vikings as well and Bulldogs coach Nic Vasilchek said they fared a bit better.
“They (Monroe) were able to stay with them (Lake Stevens) for about a quarter,” he said. “And they scored.”
Vasilchek said the Bulldogs will be ready to go against a Bearcat team he described as very good.
“They have a running back and quarterback who are very talented and they run the offense efficiently,” Vasilchek said. “Their coach has a ton of experience.”
Defensively, the Bulldogs will find themselves up against a four-man front, a change from the usual three-man front.
“Their size is a definite concern for us,” Vasilchek said. “They are big. The key for us to is to find early success, to gain some confidence early in the game (and) to have a couple things go our way. And we need to score some points.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.