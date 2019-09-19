Mount Vernon Bulldogs (1-1) at Cascade Bruins (1-1), 5 p.m. Friday, Everett Memorial Stadium
Mount Vernon’s opponent may have won just two games last season, but Bulldogs coach Nic Vasilcheck isn’t fooled.
“They look a lot faster and a year more grown up in the system,” he said of the Bruins. “They look explosive offensively, running the same Wing-T system. They have a lot of speed in the backfield. I’m concerned about our guys looking at last year’s score. This is a better team from last year.”
He said the Bulldogs have to be ready.
“Everyone has to play their assigned gaps because there’s so many fakes going on,” he said.
North Creek Panthers (1-0) at Burlington-Edison Tigers (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday
North Creek is a new school. The Panthers are Class 4A and play in the KingCo League. This is the first season the school has had seniors playing on the football team.
“They are a pretty good 4A school,” Burlington-Edison coach Herb Lehman said. “And they have power at every position.”
The Panthers boast good size across both the offensive and defensive fronts with plenty of skilled players lurking in the backfield and secondary.
“Offensively, they like to spread it out,” Lehman said. “They are multi-formational. They can also bring the house when they want. ... We have to communicate on defense and know our assignments. We have to put ourselves in a position to make the play.”
North Creek incorporates an odd front with multiple defensive sets.
“We have to take care of the football,” Lehman said. “That’s No. 1. We’ve been turning the ball over way too often and giving up points on drives. We have to convert third downs and get points on the board.”
Oak Harbor Wildcats (1-1) at Sedro-Woolley Cubs (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Coming off a victory over a larger opponent, the Cubs will be seeking another.
Class 2A Sedro-Woolley upended Class 4A Mount Vernon last week and faces the Class 3A Wildcats this week.
Sedro-Woolley coach Dave Ward, who coached Oak Harbor to a Class 4A state title in 2006, said he knows his former team will be a tough foe.
“They’ve still got big linemen and quickness; they’ve got some skill players that are fast,” Ward said. “We have to be sound and make sure we’re ready for different formations. We’ve noticed they’ll change from (an) empty set to double tight (end) full house. You have to be ready for a variety of offenses and that presents some challenges.”
Ward said he’s pleased with how his team has been blocking, but said the Cubs have several facets of the game on which to improve; he said he wants them to tackle more surely and tighten up special teams play.
Chimacum Cowboys (0-2) at La Conner Braves (0-2), 7 p.m. Friday
The Class 1A Cowboys will look for their first win of the season against La Conner, and vice versa.
The Braves are coming off an overtime loss to Lummi, while Chimacum’s last game was a 31-6 loss to Tenino.
The Cowboys have scored 12 points in their first two games of the season.
Concrete Lions (0-2) at Rainier Mountaineers (1-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
It could be a difficult road trip for a depleted Lions squad.
Concrete will be suiting up 16 players for the nonleague game.
“Rainier has size and depth on their team,” Concrete coach Arthur Sanchez said. “They are like us with multiple formations. They run an I-formation as well as a spread and quite often an empty-look backfield.”
The Mountaineers also have a dual threat quarterback who doesn’t shy away from contact and also has tall, athletic receivers.
“Their defense is stingy,” Sanchez said. “So we’ll have to keep them on their toes with our style of running and passing. We hope to get a couple more kids healthy by Saturday.”
