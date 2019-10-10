La Conner Braves (1-3) at Concrete Lions (0-1, 0-5), 7 p.m. Friday
Both teams will be in search of their first Northwest 2B League victory.
La Conner is coming off a bye week, while Concrete attempts to get into the win column after a loss at Friday Harbor.
“They have completely changed their offense,” Concrete coach Arthur Sanchez said of the Braves. “They are really featuring their best player, Arjuna Adams. We will have to account for and key on him.”
Sanchez said the Braves rely heavily on Adams and their running attack while splitting three receivers to one side and one to the other.
“We have to be ready for different sets,” Sanchez said. “The key for us is to play smart and tackle.”
Mount Vernon Bulldogs (1-2, 2-3) at Mariner Marauders (2-1, 2-3), 7 p.m. Friday
In a game with playoff implications, the Bulldogs will take on a Mariner team that hasn’t been competitive in recent years.
Mount Vernon coach Nic Vasilchek isn’t fooled.
“They’ve won a couple big games and are scoring a lot of points. They’re pretty dangerous,” he said.
Vasilchek said the Marauders rely on trickery. The Bulldogs, he said, must be ready.
“They run like 500 different formations at you, so you have to line up right,” he said. “We have to read our keys; their quarterback can really run and they throw a lot of misdirection at you. Everyone has to keep their eyes on the quarterback; it’s not the Mariner team we’ve seen the last couple of years. They’re formidable.”
Mariner’s stat leaders are quarterback Jackson Cole (507 yards, three touchdowns) and receiver Roman Savchuk (224 yards, two touchdowns).
“We’re going to see if we can establish a running game. We’ve had a hard time doing that the last couple of games,” Vasilchek said.
Lynden Lions (2-0, 4-1) at Burlington-Edison Tigers (1-1, 1-4), 7 p.m. Friday
The Tigers face a fierce foe in the Class 2A No. 2-ranked Lions, currently on top of the Northwest 2A Sky Division.
“Lynden’s tough. They’re good at everything,” Burlington-Edison coach Herb Lehman said. “They’ve got an amazingly athletic quarterback like they always have; he’s as good a runner as a thrower. They have a couple good quarterbacks they’ll rotate; if they’re not throwing touchdowns they’re catching them.”
Lehman said the best way to slow the Lions down is keep the ball out of their hands.
“We have to control the ball” he said. “We have to have lengthy drives and keep the ball on offense. We have to force them to have long drives and (we) can’t give up big plays. We’re not going to change what we’ve done. What’s been working ... we’re going to focus on that rather than change up who we are and what our identity has become. We’ve got a quarterback that can move well, guys who can catch, a powerful running game.”
Sedro-Woolley Cubs (1-1, 4-1) at Blaine Borderites (0-2, 1-4), 7 p.m. Friday
Sedro-Woolley coach Dave Ward said the Cubs have a big, talented Blaine team to contend with on the road.
“They’ve got some big linemen and a quick running back. They’re doing the same things we used to see ... two tight ends, then they’ll go spread,” he said. “They like to run ... they don’t seem to throw as often as they used to. They’re physical up front and have got a really good nose guard.”
He said Sedro-Woolley has to keep its focus on the Borderites.
“It’s a matter of us not being overconfident. We can’t be too happy with ourselves ... after last week. We can’t take anything for granted,” he said.
He said the Cubs hope to get Aiden Eastman back from injury for the matchup.
