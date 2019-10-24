Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (2-2, 5-2) at Sedro-Woolley Cubs (3-1, 6-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The Wildcats are always a test and this year is no different despite a record with a couple losses.
“I don’t think its a matter of them (Archbishop Murphy) being down,” Sedro-Woolley coach Dave Ward said. “It’s more that this conference as a whole has caught up. There are four really good teams.”
The Cubs have proven to be one of them.
“We’re better than we were last year,” Ward said.
That improvement will have to continue against a Wildcats team that has the ability to morph offensively from snap to snap.
“It’s really hard to say what you’re going to see,” Ward said.
On defense, the Wildcats have gone from a five-man front to a four-man front and Ward said those four are big, fast and strong.
“They’ll come after you,” he said.
Kamiak Knights (0-5, 0-7) at
Mount Vernon Bulldogs (3-2, 4-3), 7 p.m. Friday
Mount Vernon coach Nic Vasilchek said his squad will be looking for a third win in a row and a spot in the playoffs.
“They can play the spoiler,” Vasilchek said of Kamiak. “They have nothing to lose, while this is a huge game for us.”
The Knights run the spread option on offense.
“We have to stop their running attack,” Vasilchek said. “We have to play disciplined on defense and not get too far upfield.”
When the Bulldogs have the ball, they expect to see an unusual defense.
“It’s a three-safety high,” Vasilchek said. “It’s something I’ve never seen. We had to go look it up on Google.”
He said running a no-huddle offense should help the Bulldogs’ cause.
“If we have good numbers, we’ll run the ball,” Vasilchek said. “But, who knows? I expect them to maybe walk up their two corners, just to mix it up. Like I said, there is a lot of uncertainty.”
Lakewood Cougars (3-1, 6-1) at
Burlington-Edison Tigers (1-3, 1-6), 7 p.m. Friday
The Cougars have turned out to be one of the top teams in the Northwest 2A Sky Division this season.
“They have a really talented quarterback,” Burlington-Edison coach Herb Lehman said. “They have good weapons around him. However, their offense is all about him and his running ability.”
The Tigers will have to keep the Cougars’ quarterback in the pocket and under duress.
“We have to control the quarterback first and foremost,” Lehman said, “and not give up the big play.”
Defensively, the Cougars play man-to-man in the secondary.
“Offensively, our short passing game will be important,” Lehman said.
Friday Harbor Wolverines (2-0, 6-1)
at Concrete Lions (1-1, 1-6), 6 p.m. Friday
It will be a test for the Lions when they face off against the Wolverines in a Northwest 2B League game.
Friday Harbor whipped Concrete 42-0 in their earlier meeting this season.
“We come off a close loss to Port Townsend,” Concrete coach Arthur Sanchez said, “while they come off their sixth consecutive win. ... This is a big game for us.”
Friday Harbor has shut out five of the past six teams it has faced — including the last four straight — and have allowed just 14 points all season.
“Friday Harbor has a great defense,” Sanchez said. “We will do our best to surpass that this week.”
The Wolverines offense has amassed yardage at a furious pace. Sanchez knows his Lions will have to keep running back Kyson Jackson in check.
“Our defense will have to play lights out,” he said.
La Conner Braves (1-5) at
Bellevue Christian Vikings (4-3), 5 p.m. Saturday
The Braves will look for their second win of the season Saturday on the road in a nonleague game.
