Sedro-Woolley Cubs (1-0) at Mount Vernon Bulldogs (1-0) 7 p.m. Friday
The game a season ago was one for the ages and this year looks to be another classic.
Both teams enter having won their season opener and look to continue their winning ways.
Mount Vernon coach Nic Vasilcheck said the rivalry between the Bulldogs and the Cubs continues to grow and he's expecting a big-game atmosphere.
"It's a big deal," he said. "Sedro-Woolley plays extremely well. They are aggressive and well coached. It's our third year playing them and this game has really set the tone for us heading into conference play."
Vasilchek knows the game will be good test for his team.
"They have some athletes," he said of the Cubs. "That (Brent) VanderVeen is really good. We will have to be aware of him all game. They like to spread it out and move the ball around."
On defense, Vasilchek said the Cubs made the switch to the same formation his Bulldogs employ.
"It's like a mirror image," he said, "33 stack, just like us. It's going to be interesting."
Sedro-Woolley coach Dave Ward, whose Cubs are coming off a 44-14 win over Meridian, said they'll have to contend with the Bulldogs' size.
"We're going to have to stay low ... they're so big," he said. "Typically, we're giving up 50, 60 pounds per man. We'll have to be quick, not be caught trying to out-muscle them ... "
He said turnovers made a difference in the Cubs' opener. He hopes they're on the right side of that equation again.
"Turnovers and big plays were huge, and we have to keep doing that ... keep going for the ball and taking advantage of any opportunities," he said.
Lummi Blackhawks (1-0) at La Conner Braves (0-1) 7 p.m. Friday
The Blackhawks thrive playing eight-man football, and rolled to a 58-12 victory over Tacoma Baptist in their opener behind Caleb Revey.
Revey was named a Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Athlete of the Week after scoring 54 of his team's points.
The Blackhawks will play 11-man against a Braves team looking for its first win of the season after a loss to Ocosta in the opener.
"We've got to find some offensive consistency. This is far less about Lummi than about La Conner," Braves coach Peter Voorhees said. "We're trying to find our footing offensively; our defense I think will play well ... we'll need to contain Lummi. They scramble well and put the ball downfield. Coverage and containment will be key."
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley Vikings (0-1) at Concrete Lions (0-1) 1 p.m. Saturday
The Lions will face a test in the Vikings, who came into the season the No. 4-ranked Class 2B team in the state.
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley lost to another perennial power, Adna. Concrete coach Arthur Sanchez said he's not fooled into thinking the Lions will face anything but a top-notch opponent.
"Pe Ell/Willapa Valley likes to run counters, dives up the middle, sweeps to the outside," he said. "Our kids aren't intimidated. They're ready to play, but we're pretty confident. We know what they run," he said.
Burlington-Edison Tigers (0-1) at Battle Ground Tigers (0-1) 3 p.m. Saturday
Both Tigers teams will be looking for their first win. Burlington-Edison suffered a narrow loss to rival Mount Vernon in its opener; Battle Ground lost by a lopsided score (48-0) to Seattle Prep.
Burlington-Edison coach Herb Lehman said his team will have to be ready for the Class 4A opponent. It helps that the Tigers are coming off a game against a similar opponent, at least where school size and offensive style are concerned.
"They run a similar offense to Mount Vernon. Hopefully that gives us a slight advantage,"Lehman said. "They have good numbers, they're a good 4A team. They have guys as the skill positions who are pretty darn athletic. They have a mobile quarterback, and we'll have to keep him contained and in the pocket."
Lehman said Burlington-Edison's depth should be improved, with several players now eligible.
