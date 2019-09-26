Burlington-Edison Tigers (0-3) at Blaine Borderites (1-2),
7 p.m. Friday
The Tigers nonconference schedule was brutal.
Burlington-Edison will finally face a conference opponent this week and look to get that first win.
“It has been a couple of years since we’ve played Blaine,” Burlington-Edison coach Herb Lehman said. “It will be good to renew that rivalry.”
Lehman said the Borderites have a good running attack but aren’t afraid to pass. Using multiple formations, Blaine will look to confuse the Tigers at the line of scrimmage.
“It’s going to be a challenge,” he said. “For us, defensively, the key is execution. We have to execute better than we have been.”
The Burlington-Edison offense can expect to face an active defense — one that doesn’t shy away from blitzing.
“They are able to bring guys from all over,” Lehman said.
And about the nonconference schedule?
“There was a method to our madness,” Lehman said. “We wanted to be playing our best football once we got into conference.”
Concrete Lions (0-3) at South Whidbey Falcons (2-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Concrete coach Arthur Sanchez knows that while his squad may be small in numbers, his players are big on fight.
“Well, with our low numbers and South Whidbey with a large selection to choose from, I just hope our boys can hang in there,” he said.
Sanchez said the Falcons attack the ball defensively and are big up front.
“We’ll have to play smart,” he said.
Offensively, South Whidbey has a solid line it puts to good use as the Falcons pound the ball with a big, physical fullback Sanchez described as a “bruiser.”
“They have a quarterback who loves to roll out and throw,” Sanchez said.
And of course, what sort of fullback doesn’t block?
“Their halfback is small but fast, and uses his physical line and that fullback to open up holes for him,” Sanchez said.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs (1-0, 2-1) at Lake Stevens Vikings (1-0, 3-0), 7 p.m. Friday
The Bulldogs will face a stout test with the No. 1-ranked Class 4A team.
“They’re good all across the board. They’re well-coached and play hard and you have to go challenge them,” Bulldogs coach Nic Vasilchek said. “When a lot of teams play them they play vanilla and try to not get beat. You can’t be afraid to gamble and give it a shot.”
Vasilchek said the Bulldogs got a shot of confidence after a thrilling comeback in their win last week.
It’s continued into this week of practice, he said.
“It’s been our best one (week of practice),” Vasilchek said. “I think there’s a lot of belief and confidence. They’ve all bought into the idea we can do something special nobody in the league’s done in a long time.”
Sedro-Woolley Cubs (3-0) at Lakewood Cougars (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday
If Sedro-Woolley wants to stay undefeated, the Cubs will have to contend with Lakewood and its quarterback Jared Taylor.
“They have an athletic team. It starts at their quarterback,” Cubs coach Dave Ward said. “He’s really dynamic ... he throws well, throws the deep ball. He has good receivers and they have a nice screen game. ... They’re fast and deceptive with their formations.”
Ward said the Cubs will need to tackle well and play smart.
“We have to be disciplined and stay in our areas and expect plays coming back to us,” he said.
He said receiver Carson Chrisman is also a threat for the Cougars.
La Conner Braves (1-2) at Coupeville Wolves (1-2),
7 p.m. Friday
The Braves are coming off their first win of the season and hope to get a streak going against a Coupeville team coached by former Concrete coach Marcus Carr.
“(Coupeville) is fairly balanced as far as run-pass. We’ll have to be good on both,” Braves coach Peter Voorhees said. “I think it’ll be a good matchup. ... Defensively, they run a 5-2. I know Marcus from when he was in Concrete and his team will be physical and ready to exert themselves.”
Voorhees said the Braves know what they have to do.
“For us, we needed to focus on fundamentals ... running, blocking, tackling. We need to make sure we don’t get too fancy, too cute. We just need to get better at our fundamentals,” he said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.