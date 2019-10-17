Concrete Lions (1-1, 1-5) at Port Townsend Redhawks (1-2, 2-3), 6:30 p.m. Friday
Port Townsend plays in the Olympic League where it currently sits in fifth.
Concrete is coming off a big rivalry win over La Conner and will look to keep the wins coming against a team that handed it a 36-20 loss a season ago.
Port Townsend has some skilled players on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Noah Montoya and running back Dylan Tracer.
“Montoya had his way with us,” Concrete coach Arthur Sanchez said. “Scrambling and running the ball all over us last year.”
Defensively, the Lions will need to tackle well and read and react, Sanchez said.
“They also return their star running back Tracer, who they rely heavily on to carry their load,” Sanchez said.
Offensively, the Lions will rely on their offensive line.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs (2-1, 5-1) at Lynden Lions (3-0, 5-1), 7 p.m. Friday
If the Cubs are going to move up in the standings, they will have to start by going through the Lions.
“This is a big game,” Sedro-Woolley coach Dave Ward said. “And we need to play well and just hang in there. It’s on the road and on a wet field that has not been in good shape in quite a few years.”
Ward said the Lions are big, physical and want to run the ball.
“They are a running team first,” he said. “They are carried by their quarterback and tailback. They will put in a couple different quarterbacks, one throws a bit more than the other.”
To combat that, Ward said his team must use its speed.
“We need to split their double teams and make piles,” he said. “We have to clog up the middle.”
Defensively, Ward expects the Lions to play soft coverages and slant their linemen to confuse blocking schemes.
“We have to keep them guessing,” he said. “Offensively, we want to run when they think we’re going to pass and pass when they expect run.”
Jackson Timberwolves (0-4, 0-6) at Mount Vernon Bulldogs (2-2, 3-3), 7 p.m. Friday
With so much at stake, Mount Vernon coach Nic Vasilchek said the Bulldogs can’t afford to look past the winless Timberwolves.
A win would keep Mount Vernon in the playoff hunt, he siad.
“We have to win or we’re out,” he said. “We’re in a three-way tie for fourth (in the Western 4A Conference), so it’s a playoff week for us.”
Vasilchek said he knows the Timberwolves will be gunning for them.
“I’ve been on the other side of it and (when you’re winless) every week you’re hungry to get that win,” he said.
Burlington-Edison Tigers (1-2, 1-5) at Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (1-2, 4-2), 7 p.m. Friday
This Archbishop Murphy team — unlike in previous years — has suffered a couple losses.
“They’ve lost a couple times,” Burlington-Edison coach Herb Lehman said. “So I expect them to come in fired up and ready to go.”
The Wildcats have a strong-armed quarterback who enjoys hanging in the pocket. They also have a solid group of running backs.
“They are well-rounded offensively, about 50-50 between run and pass,” Lehman said. “Defensively, we have to stay in our lanes. We can’t bite on play action ...”
The Wildcats’ defensive front is big, the linebackers are fast and the secondary flows well in coverage and in run support.
“We have to have sustained drives that result in points,” Lehman said. “We have to finish. That’s been a problem this season.”
Friday Harbor Wolverines (1-0, 5-1) at La Conner Braves (0-1, 1-4), 7 p.m. Friday
After losing a heartbreaker to rival Concrete, the Braves face a tough team of Wolverines.
“They (Friday Harbor) are playing well,” La Conner coach Peter Voorhees said. “Defensively, they are super tough. They’ve only allowed a handful of touchdowns this season.”
The Wolverines have a ferocious running attack. Voorhees said there have been games in which they’ve attempted fewer than five passes.
“We are going to have stop the run,” Voorhees said. “We have to be able to take away what they want to do.”
