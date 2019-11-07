Chimacum Cowboys (2-7) at Concrete Lions (1-7), 6 p.m. Thursday
Concrete coach Arthur Sanchez described Chimicum as a team that has figured itself out over the past couple weeks.
“It’s going to be a battle,” he said.
Chimacum, which plays in the Olympic League, will go shotgun with a quarterback who doesn’t shy away from taking aim downfield.
“Our front line will have to step up and stop the run and also put pressure on the quarterback,” Sanchez said.
The Lions’ secondary will be busy with a bevy of quick receivers and Concrete’s linebackers will try to stop the run while containing the passing game.
“Offensively, we feel our run/pass game is good enough to where we don’t have to change anything,” Sanchez said. “Neither team has a chance of getting into the playoffs, so it will come down to who wants this last game more.”
La Conner Braves (1-6) at Friday Harbor Wolverines (8-1), 6:30 p.m. Friday
A week after facing county rival Concrete, the Braves will wrap up the regular season with a battle against the Northwest 2B League-leading Wolverines
Sedro-Woolley Cubs (7-2) at Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (6-2), 7 p.m. Friday
The two foes will clash again with their seasons on the line in the loser-out playoff game.
The key for the Cubs is straightforward.
“We have to secure the ball,” Sedro-Woolley coach Dave Ward said. “They are going to be pulling on it every play. We have to be prepared for that.”
The Cubs look to finish drives as opposed to the last time they played the Wildcats.
“We could have scored two or three different times,” Ward said. “But we didn’t finish. They took the ball away. Again, it’s all about turnovers. We just can’t have them.”
The Cubs will be faced with neutralizing Archbishop Murphy’s size with speed.
“Their tailback is good,” Ward said. “We have to keep him in check. They do a lot of stuff on offense. They switch every week. They know what worked last time, so we can expect to see that.
“Last time, we were maybe lacking in swagger. We need a little more of that this time out.”
Mount Vernon Bulldogs (5-4) at Graham Kapowsin Eagles (9-0), 7 p.m. Friday
The Bulldogs have already made some history this season. They are making consecutive postseason appearances for the first time in program history.
The Bulldogs would make a little more history if they can knock off a tough Graham-Kapowsin team ranked No. 4 in Class 4A in the most recent Associated Press poll.
The Eagles may have lost starting quarterback Dylan Morris to the Pac-12, where he’s currently on the University of Washington roster, but they bring back a talented group including first-year quarterback Nate Thomas and offensive lineman Vega Ioane. Ioane has a scholarship offer from UW.
Graham-Kapowsin’s defense has allowed just six touchdowns this season.
