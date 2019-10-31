Sehome Mariners (3-0, 6-2) at Burlington-Edison Tigers (1-4, 1-7), 7 p.m., Friday
Burlington-Edison coach Herb Lehman said the Tigers have to be ready for Sehome and its dynamic quarterback, Jacob Kaepernick.
“He’s an awesome quarterback with arm strength and athletic ability,” Lehman said. “We’ve got to get pressure on the quarterback. We haven’t done a good job of that lately.”
This is a first-round Bi-District 2A playoff game. Burlington-Edison is the fifth-place team from the Northwest 2A Conference Sky Division and Sehome had the second-best RPI among the Lake Division and KingCo teams.
Lehman said the Mariners run similar formations as Lynden on both offense and defense, where, he said, they bring a lot of pressure on their opponents.
“We’ve got to get positive yardage on first down,” Lehman said. “When we do that we’re a pretty good football team.”
Cedarcrest Red Wolves (2-1, 6-2) at Sedro-Woolley Cubs (3-2, 6-2), 7 p.m., Friday
As the Cubs plunge into the postseason, coach Dave Ward said they’ll need to be prepared for a Cedarcrest team itching to surprise.
“They go spread, shotgun, a lot of trips. They’ll throw the ball quite a bit, then jump into a tight-end set. Then they’ll go two-back, try to run some power at you. They remind me of Burlington where they mix it up on offense,” Ward said. “On defense, they blitz like crazy. They keep seven in the box and try to bring five or six defenders, off the edge especially.”
He said the Cubs will need to cut down on turnovers and build sustained drives.
“We need to build some confidence and get our momentum back (after a loss last week),” he said.
This is a first-round Bi-District 2A playoff game. Sedro-Woolley is the fourth-place team from the Northwest 2A Conference Sky Division and Cedarcrest had the third-best RPI among the Lake Division and KingCo teams.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs (4-2, 5-3) at Glacier Peak Grizzlies (4-2, 6-2), 7 p.m. Friday
The stakes are clear: The winner of the late-season matchup will get the Western 4A Conference’s No. 3 berth to the Quad-District 4A playofffs, and the loser will get athe No. 4 berth.
With the loser likely to face powerhouse Graham-Kapowsin, Mount Vernon coach Nic Vasilchek is firm about what outcome he wants.
“Everyone’s gunning for that No. 3 seed,” he said.
Vasilchek said the Bulldogs will face a Grizzlies team that, like Mount Vernon, is depending on new faces as it approaches the playoffs.
“They lost a lot of seniors, like we did from last year. We’re both trying to find an identity,” he said. “It’s a pretty even battle. They like to throw it around, spread it around like they have in the past. They play great defense.”
Of his own squad he said: “We need to improve over the last couple of weeks. We had a lot of penalties last week. We need to play better and have fewer penalties.”
Concrete Lions (1-2, 1-7) at La Conner Braves (0-2, 1-6), 7 p.m., Friday
The last time the two rivals squared off, the Braves got the best of the Lions on their home turf.
Concrete coach Arthur Sanchez hopes to turn the tables this time around as his Lions travel to La Conner for a homecoming game.
Sanchez knows it won’t be easy.
“We have to be more physical this time,” Sanchez said. “And we have to come out and start fast.”
Defensively, the Lions will have to try and stop La Conner’s running attack while still be leery of the pass.
“They (La Conner) don’t throw a lot,” Sanchez said. “But we have to be ready for when they do.”
Offensively, the Lions aren’t changing a thing. Sanchez said they still like to the run the ball and throw when the opportunity presents itself.
As is usually the case for Concrete, it’s a numbers game, and it will be the few the proud come Friday night. Injuries to several two-way starters will affect the game plan.
“It should be a good game,” Sanchez added. “It always is.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.