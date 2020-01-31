BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison girls’ basketball team proved too tough Friday for a Skagit County opponent as the Tigers downed Anacortes in a matchup of Northwest Conference teams.
Burlington-Edison hit nine 3-pointers on its way to beating Anacortes 76-49 to improve to 9-1, 15-2.
The Tigers, however, had to recover from a rather slow start as the Seahawks led by as many as seven points in the first quarter.
“Anacortes came out with a lot of energy,” Burlington-Edison coach Brett McLeod said. “It took us into the second quarter to get going.”
The Tigers scored 31 points in the frame to take a 47-29 lead into halftime.
“We got into a flow and started hitting our shots,” McLeod said. “And we played good defense. We got contributions from a lot of players and that’s always good to see.”
Burlington-Edison’s Katie King led the team in scoring with 17 points. Brylee Axelson-Ney finished with 14 points and Miranda Maskell scored 12. Hannah Sayer tallied 10 points.
Camryn Kerr scored 16 points to lead Anacortes (4-7, 6-12), which led 18-16 at the end of the first quarter.
“We did a better job handling pressure and their press-break initially. They’re relentless and well-coached and they played hard,” Seahawks coach Nate Dunham said.
La Conner Braves 66,
MV Christian Hurricanes 40
MOUNT VERNON — Justine Benson scored a game-high 20 points, freshman Josie Harper scored all eight of her points in the second quarter and the Braves remained undefeated in Northwest 2B/1B League play.
La Conner coach Scott Novak said guards Juna Swanson and Rachel Cram played well in the second quarter to help La Conner pull away. He said the team also got good play from young players such as Harper and Katie Watkins on a night when the Braves were short-handed.
Swanson scored 13 points for La Conner (7-0, 15-2) and Cram scored 12.
Kailey Faber scored 11 points and Sophia Wood and Emma Droog each added nine for Mount Vernon Christian (7-2, 14-4).
“We got off to a good start and the kids were executing the game plan well against the press and in halfcourt,” Hurricanes coach Jeff Droog said. “We got fatigued, and in that fatigue we lacked some of the awareness we’d had earlier.”
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 43,
Cascade Bruins 20
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs took control of the Western 4A Conference game and cruised to the win.
“It was an all-around good team win,” Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting said. “Everyone played and played well.”
Victoria Heino finished with 10 points to lead the Bulldogs (5-6, 7-9) while Halle Pelland chipped in eight points.
“Pelland hit a couple of nice shots,” Nutting said. “And Samantha Carsten, it was fun to see her hit a couple of buckets and score four points.”
Darrington Loggers 51,
Concrete Lions 30
DARRINGTON — The Loggers wore down the injury-plagued Lions in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Sierra Rensink had a career-high 10 points and grabbed five rebounds, Ebby Buchta had six points, six rebounds and five steals and Ashley Parker had seven points and four steals.
“It was a really great effort, the girls played super-hard tonight,” Lions coach Kevik Rensink said. “Darrington didn’t pull away until the end.”
Concrete fell to 0-7 in league and 0-15 overall.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 81,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 42
FERNDALE — The Cubs were able to keep the game close for the first half, however, the Golden Eagles took flight in the second and never looked back in the Northwest Conference game.
“They just come right after you,” Sedro-Woolley coach Rene Pedroza said. “They took off in the third quarter.”
Makenna Peterson led the Cubs (1-10, 5-13) with 13 points while Heather Vanderbeek finished with 10 points to go along with 10 rebounds and Mabel Gahan scored 10 points.
“Heather played well,” Pedroza said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.