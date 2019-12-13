ANACORTES — Sydney Reisner and her Burlington-Edison teammates were tough on both ends of the court Friday as the Tigers girls’ basketball team downed Anacortes.
Reisner scored a game-high 17 points and the Tigers beat Anacortes 50-16 in the TigerHawk Challenge.
“Sydney had a great game. She hit five 3-pointers and did a good job on both ends of the court,” Burlington-Edison coach Brett McLeod said. “She played really good defense and got after it. It was nice to see that all-around game out of her.”
Katie King added 13 points for the Tigers, who improved to 2-1.
“I think we did a good job doing what we wanted to do on defense,” McLeod said.
Anacortes coach Nate Dunham said his team played good defense at times.
“At times we showed defensively some glimpses of what we could become but it wasn’t sustained,” he said. “That’s our job as coaches ... to teach and get them better, and we’ll get better.”
MV Christian Hurricanes 44, Napavine Tigers 38
NAPAVINE — Josie Droog found her teammates early and her own shot late as the Hurricanes downed a tough opponent on the road.
Droog scored 18 points, Kylee Russell hit three 3-pointers for nine points and Kailey Faber added nine in the Hurricanes’ win.
“This was a fun atmosphere to play a high school basketball game in,” Hurricanes coach Jeff Droog said. “They have a pep band, the gym looks awesome ... It’s the kind of situation you want your kids in. When you play District 4 teams, they play hard.”
The Hurricanes have another tough opponent on the schedule for Saturday, facing Adna on the road.
La Conner Braves 66, Meridian Trojans 38
BELLINGHAM — A strong defensive effort and a balanced attack led the Braves to victory in the nonleague game.
“Defense did it for us tonight,” La Conner coach Scott Novak said. “We had 17 steals. This team really continues to amaze me with how hard they play. Our defense was outstanding.”
The Braves were led in the scoring column by Sarah Cook’s 18 points. Justine Benson had 12 points while Morgan Herrera finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
La Conner remains perfect at 4-0.
Coupeville Wolves 57, Concrete Lions 27
COUPEVILLE — Kyle Clark had 14 points and eight rebounds and Ebby Buchta had seven points and eight rebounds, but a slow start doomed the Lions in the road matchup.
“(Coupeville) started off hot and were able to break our press. They started off 8-0. That rattled us a little bit,” Lions coach Kevik Rensink said. “We made some poor decisions in the first half, had a lot of turnovers.”
Rensink said the Lions bounced back with a stronger performance in the second half.
“That was more even. That was the game I anticipated coming in,” he said.
