SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The La Conner girls’ basketball team claimed the Tri-District 2B Tournament title Wednesday by romping to a win against a Northwest 2B/1B League opponent.
Justine Benson scored 17 points, Josie Harper and Sarah Cook scored 15 points each, and Juna Swanson added 14 points as the Braves (20-2) beat the Orcas Island Vikings 86-23 at Sedro-Woolley High School. All 12 players who entered the game scored for the Braves, who will learn their regional opponent and game site on Sunday.
“It’ll get tougher from here. Hopefully our nonleague schedule prepared us for the rest of the postseason,” Braves coach Scott Novak said. “We’ve had a lot of routs lately but I don’t feel like we’re playing down to the level of competition. We’re playing our game.”
Anacortes Seahawks 54,
Sammamish Totems 50
MOUNT VERNON — The Seahawks stayed alive in the postseason with the win in a loser-out game of the Bi-District 2A Tournament.
Katrina Hudson, who scored a team-high 19 points, hit four free throws late that Anacortes coach Nate Dunham said iced the game.
Dunham said his team played good perimeter defense, holding Sammamish’s outside shooters in check.
“Our perimeter players did a really good job,” holding the Totems to just a few 3s, he said.
Anacortes will play Liberty at Mount Vernon High School on Friday night with a berth in the regional round of the state tournament on the line. The loser of that game will see its season end.
