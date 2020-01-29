ANACORTES — The Anacortes girls’ basketball team more than doubled up the Blaine Borderites at home on Tuesday night.
The Seahawks won the Northwest Conference game 59-26, led by the 25 points of Katrina Hudson.
Camryn Kerr finished with 12 points for the Seahawks (4-6 conference, 6-11 overall).
“We really played well in terms of moving the ball,” Anacortes coach Nate Dunham said. “We were really able to execute. Hudson, she hit five 3s and was really shooting in rhythm and people were looking for her.”
Burlington-Edison Tigers 64,
Sehome Mariners 55
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers watched a big lead nearly disappear but managed to hold off the Mariners for the Northwest Conference victory.
“We were up by more than 20 in the second half,” Burlington-Edison coach Brett McLeod said, “after leading 39-22 at half. It got a little tight, late. But that’s good for us. We need to learn to play the entire 32 minutes.”
Katie King finished with 15 points, Gabriella MacKenzie scored 14 points, Miranda Maskell had 12 points and Amey Rainaud-Hinds 11 points for the Tigers (8-1 conference, 14-2 overall).
All 12 of Maskell’s points came in the first half where she was 4-for-4 from behind the 3-point line.
“It was a good win versus a good team,” McLeod said. “We can build on this and get better.”
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 72,
Darrington Loggers 25
DARRINGTON — Josie Droog scored 18 points, Kailey Faber scored 18 points and the Hurricanes shot well on their way to locking up the win.
The Hurricanes (7-1 Northwest 2B/1B League, 14-3 overall) outscored the Loggers 48-9 in the first half.
They’ll face a tough opponent Friday as they host the league-leading La Conner Braves.
“We hope to compete well,” Hurricanes coach Jeff Droog said.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 55,
Concrete Lions 26
FRIDAY HARBOR — A shorthanded Lions team took on the Wolverines in a Northwest 2B/1B League game.
The Lions (0-6 league, 0-13 overall) have been hit hard by the injury bug, wth starter Kylie Clark suffering a broken ankle.
“So we are down three starters,” Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said. “But on a positive (note), the girls are learning to work together and finish out the season. We are getting an opportunity to instill some confidence in our younger players.”
Ashley Parker led the Lions with eight points.
Monore Bearcats 33,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 32
MONROE — The Bearcats edged past the Bulldogs to drop Mount Vernon to 4-6 in the Western 4A Conference and 6-9 overall.
Monroe survived a furious rally as the Bulldogs nearly erased a 20-7 halftime deficit only to come up short.
“I’m proud of the way they fought back,” Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting said. “They hit a pair of free throws with six seconds left and we had a good look at the very end.”
Victorio Heino finished with 13 points, while Lily Zavala scored 10 points for the Bulldogs.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.