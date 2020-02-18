MOUNT VERNON — The Burlington-Edison girls’ basketball team just keeps rolling along and the Tigers continued the trend Monday night in the Bi-District 2A Tournament at Mount Vernon High School.
The Tigers (19-3) handed Sammamish a 66-44 defeat, and will play for the championship at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mount Vernon against a very familiar foe — Lynden.
The Tigers also wrapped up a berth in the regional round of the state tournament with the win.
“It was a great game,” Burlington-Edison coach Brett McLeod said. “One of our better all-around games we’ve played this season.”
McLeod said an offensive spurt early in the game gave the Tigers the lead.
That lead grew to 38-20 at halftime.
“We kept our offensive flow for the entire game,” he said. “Everyone scored, which is always good.”
Gabriella MacKenzie led Burlington-Edison with 14 points.
La Conner Braves 108, Crosspoint Warriors 15
LA CONNER — The Tri-District 2B Tournament game was not close as the Braves were dominant and advanced to the championship game.
La Conner will play in the title game at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday against Orcas Island at Sedro-Woolley High School.
“We came out and played our game,” La Conner coach Scott Novak said. “They packed in a zone and we hit 14 3s over the top of it. Then we played good defense.”
The Braves (19-2) led 36-3 at the end of the first quarter and 64-10 at halftime.
Ellie Marble led La Conner with 22 points on 11-for-16 shooting. She also had seven rebounds. Rachel Cram finished with 19 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Josie Harper, Juna Swanson, Joanie Benson and Sarah Cook finished with 10 points each for the Braves.
Anacortes Seahawks 50,
Sehome Mariners 38
MOUNT VERNON — The Seahawks staved off elimination with the win over Sehome at the Bi-District 2A Tournament game at Mount Vernon Christian School.
Anacortes (9-14) will play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Vernon Christian in another loser-out game against Sammamish.
“We came out and played solid defense,” Anacortes coach Nate Dunham said. “We held them to 14 points in the first half.”
The Seahawks led 27-14 at the break and relied on solid rebounding in the second half to keep the Mariners at bay.
“We did a good job blocking out,” Dunham said. “They (Sehome) didn’t get many second shot opportunities in the second half. And we did a better job offensively.”
Katrina Hudson finished with 15 points to lead the Seahawks, going 3-for-3 from behind the arc. Camryn Kerr and Alizee Hargrove each finished with 13 points.
