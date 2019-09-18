ANACORTES — Erin Kennedy and Ellison Kephart connected Tuesday to boost the Anacortes girls’ soccer team to a tie with a tough opponent.
Kephart headed in a Kennedy free kick as the Seahawks earned a 1-1 draw with Blaine.
Kennedy was about 35 yards out when she took her free kick.
“It was a great far-post ball ... beautiful,” Seahawks coach Gretchen Hanson said. “I’m proud of the way they’ve been learning the formation and I’m impressed with the way they kept their formation.”
She said Claire Schnabel played well in goal for the Seahawks.
Mount Vernon Christian 2, Friday Harbor Wolverines 0
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Hurricanes got the better of the Northwest 2B/1B League foe, shutting out the Wolverines.
“The game went well,” Mount Vernon Christian coach John Burmeister said. “We played within our system.”
Emma Symmank scored the Hurricanes’ first goal and Abby Russell the second.
Mount Vernon Christian is 1-0 in league and 2-1 overall.
La Conner Braves 1, Orcas Island Vikings 0
LA CONNER — The Braves scored once in the Northwest 2B/1B League match and that was enough to secure the victory.
Charity Jordan scored La Conner’s only goal late in the first half. The score was set up by what coach Christian Warman said was a “phenominal run by Riley Banaszak.”
“Overall, it was a little hectic,” Warman said. “But we did well. It was a good game.”
La Conner keeper Chloe Cunningham came up big for the second game in row, stopping a Vikings breakaway in the game’s waning minutes.
The Braves are 1-0 in league and 2-0 overall.
Sehome Mariners 4, Burlington-Edison Tigers 2
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers got down early in the Northwest Conference match and were unable to claw their way back.
Sehome led 3-0 at halftime.
“It was just one of those games,” Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said. “I actually thought we played pretty well. We just didn’t finish. We had plenty of opportunities in both halves.”
The Tigers got their first goal from Liz Cisneros off an assist from Miranda Maskell. Maskell then scored off an assist from Moira MacKay.
The Tigers are 0-1 in conference and 2-1 overall.
Monroe Bearcats 3, Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
MONROE — The Bearcats came out firing in the Western 4A Conference match.
“They (Monroe) came out and scored two quick goals,” Mount Vernon coach Rene Caro said. “There was a lightning delay and we just weren’t focused. We weren’t ready to go.”
The Bulldogs settled down following the Monroe strikes only to have a lapse to start the second half lead to another goal by the home team.
Mount Vernon is 0-1 in conference and 1-2 overall.
