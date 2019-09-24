ANACORTES — The Anacortes girls’ soccer team had a loss and a tie in Northwest Conference play so far this season.
The Seahawks added a win to that tally Monday night as Anacortes shut out Mount Baker 6-0.
“I was pleased with how they played,” Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said.
The Seahawks led 3-0 at halftime after two goals by Emma Foley and one by Genna Oliver.
Camryn Kerr opened the second half with a pair of goals and Abby Schnabel had the home team’s final score.
“We struggled a bit with the wind,” Hanson said. “There were a lot of long through balls to start. But they settled down.”
Hanson said she liked the effort from midfielder Kassandra Jenson, particularly in the second half.
“She did an outstanding job,” Hanson said. “I also thought Cadence Lamphiear in the back had an excellent game.”
The Seahawks are 1-1 in conference and 3-2-1 overall.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 6, Orcas Island Vikings 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes kept a clean sheet while lighting up the Vikings in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
“We played pretty good,” Mount Vernon Christian coach John Burmeister said. “We wanted to have a little more possession in the second half. We still kept the ball in their half.”
Mount Vernon Christian got a pair of goals from Abby Russell and Emma Symmank. Caitlin VanderKooy and Emily Russell each scored as well for the Hurricanes.
Defensively, Isabella Gingerich and VanderKooy combined for the shutout in goal.
“We were able to move the ball out of the back,” Burmeister said, “and play good defense.”
Mount Vernon Christian improves to 3-0 in league play and 4-1 overall.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 6, La Conner Braves 0,
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Wolverines proved to be a bit much for the Braves to handle in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
La Conner is 1-2 in league and 2-2 overall.
Boys’ Tennis
Mount Vernon Bulldogs at Mariner Marauders
The Western 4A Conference match was postponed due to weather and rescheduled for today.
Lynden Lions at Sedro-Woolley Cubs
The Northwest Conference match was postponed due to weather and rescheduled for Oct. 1.
Anacortes Seahawks at Burlington-Edison Tigers
The Northwest Conference match was postponed due to weather and rescheduled for Oct. 1.
