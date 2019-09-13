ANACORTES — The Anacortes girls’ soccer team saw the start of its game Thursday against Sammamish delayed by weather.
The late start didn’t seem to slow down the Seahawks’ opponent.
The Totems rolled to the 5-1 nonconference victory.
Erin Kennedy scored Anacortes’ only goal.
Seahawks coach Gretchen Hanson said it was a great goal.
“It was a beautiful shot from about the 25- or 30-yard line. The keeper was slightly out and it was a beautiful hit,” she said.
She said the young team played hard.
“The majority were freshmen and sophomores. At times, they played beautifully,” Hanson said.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 13, Mount Baker Mountaineers 3
DEMING — The Cubs made the most of the trip north, getting their first win of the season.
“The weather was horrible,” Sedro-Woolley coach Gary Warman said, “and the game was strange. Despite the score, we did not play well. We are still struggling with all kinds of injuries and had one sub tonight.”
Olivia Isakson didn’t need a sub as she scored six goals for the Cubs. Gabby Ashton and Hailey Gonzalez each scored a pair of goals, while Mabel Gahan, Natalya Schwetz and Madesyn Skinner each scored one.
Sedro-Woolley is 1-2.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 6, Granite Falls Tigers 0
GRANITE FALLS — The Burlington-Edison Tigers started their season off right with the shutout victory over the Granite Falls Tigers.
“Granite Falls has had some injury issues and are low on numbers,” Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said. “They played tough. Our speed gave them a lot of trouble and we finished very well.”
Burlington-Edison got three goals from Moira MacKay, a pair from Hannah Sayer and one from Liz Cisneros.
Emma Smith tallied four assists, while Ashley Gonzalez had one.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 7, Auburn Adventist Falcons 2
AUBURN — The Hurricanes notched their first win of the season in convincing fashion.
“It was good to get the ball to our feet and pass it around,” Mount Vernon Christian coach John Burmeister said. “We saw good passing and good shots on goal.”
And plenty of those shots found the goal, especially in Abby Russell’s case. Russell finished with three goals, while Caitlin VanderKooy scored two, and Emma Symmank and Emily Russell each scored one.
Mount Vernon Christian is 1-1.
Mount Vernon at Kamiak
The matchup was postponed because of lightning. No makeup date has been announced.
