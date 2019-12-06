Anacortes Seahawks
Conference: Northwest
Coach: Michael Lomsdalen, third year
Key returners: Clare Walters (sr., 125).
Key newcomers: Rachel Doyle (fr., 105/110), Rachel Grove (fr., 110/115).
Outlook: Lomsdalen said he likes the attitude of the Seahawks’ two young wrestlers.
“I’m really exited about the future of both of these girls as they have a ton of potential, and they are picking things up so fast,” he said in an email. “They have that competitive drive and are taking wrestling very serious.”
Walters trains with Burlington-Edison but is a scoring wrestler for Anacortes.
Burlington- Edison Tigers
Coach: Windy Lovejoy, fifth year
Conference: Northwest
Key returners: Chloe Myers (sr., 105), Ivette Torres (sr., 115/120), Emma Fleury (jr., 170), Megan Gustafson (jr., 155), Katie Sanders (jr., 140/145), Natalie Albright (soph., 135), Delaney Cobbs (soph., 155/170), Vivan Verrue (soph., 115/120), Noemi Librado (soph., 115), Lilyan Ruderman (soph., 110).
Key newcomers: Cora Orton (sr., 115/120).
Outlook: Orton, last year’s Skagit Valley Herald Girls’ Wrestler of the Year, moved to Burlington and will wrestler for the Tigers.
She finished fifth in the state tournament’s 110-pound weight class last year.
“She’ll be a lot of fun to watch this year,” Lovejoy said.
Orton joins a squad with several multisport athletes including soccer goalkeepers Gustafson and Fleury.
“It’s nice when you have athletes like that,” Lovejoy said. “As goalkeepers, they’re pretty vicious, so that’s fun.”
She said the team has 37 wrestlers out this year.
“It’s been fun to watch and see them progress. They’re catching on fast,” Lovejoy said.
Concrete Lions
Conference: Northwest 2B/1B
Coach: Jesse Dellinger, second year
Key Returners: Anna Spangler (jr., 100), Devon Howard (soph., 135)
Key Newcomers: Candance Landseidel (fr., 100).
Outlook: Two Lions from last year’s squad will be joined by newcomer Landseidel.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs
Conference: Western 4A
Coach: Alysia Pohren, third year
Key Returners: Isabella Cardona-Arce (sr., 100), Nayeli Gomez-Guzman (sr., 110), Julie Wilson (jr., 125), Hannah Locken (jr., 190), Ginger Wyckoff (soph., 135), Carlita Cardona-Arce (soph., 100), Laney Flores (soph., 145), Litzzy Partida (jr., 120), Aleigh Davis (jr., 170), Wendy Castillo (jr., heavyweight).
Key Newcomers: None
Outlook: The Bulldogs have a relatively robust roster this year, with 23 wrestlers on a team that had eight at the end of last season.
“It’s a change, but a good change,” Pohren said.
The returners include four wrestlers who qualified for the state tournament last season, as well as Castillo, who was a state alternate two years ago.
Pohren said she’s excited about an addition to the coaching staff, too, as former Mount Baker standout Ashlee Vaughan joins the staff.
Like Pohren, Vaughan was a three-time state champion. She went on to wrestle in college.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs
Conference: Northwest
Coach: Barb Morgan, 15th year
Key returners: Lexani Brown (sr., 125), Eleanor Fair (sr., 190), Mackenzie Hamilton (sr., 125/130), Samantha Meyer (jr., 190), Shanoah Shanes (jr., 115), Tessa Smith (sr., 135); Melisa Altamirano (soph., 135), Shayna Bacus (soph., 190), Madison Berrey (soph., 140).
Key newcomers: Melody Banda (fr., 120), Melanie Banda (fr., 110), Anastasia Kramer (sr., 155), Trinity Covert (fr., 110).
Outlook: A solid group of returners will be joined by enthusiastic newcomers, including twins Melody and Melanie Banda.
Whether seasoned or new, the wrestlers have shown great attitudes, Morgan said.
“They’re willing to go hard,” she said. “We’re sharing (mat) time with the boys; a couple days we’ll do an early practice, a couple days we’ll go late. It’s confusing, but they’ve bought into it. They’re on time. They’re flexible. They’re working hard.”
— Skagit Valley Herald staff
