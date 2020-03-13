After a historic season, La Conner girls’ basketball player Justine Benson was named Northwest 2B/1B League Most Valuable Player.
Benson, a senior, is a three-time league MVP.
She was Skagit County’s leading scorer among girls this season at 16.6 points a game.
Benson is La Conner’s all-time leading scorer among girls and the fourth-leading scorer in Skagit County history. She helped the Braves to a second-place finish at the Class 2B State Tournament in Spokane.
Teammates Sarah Cook, Morgan Herrera and Juna Swanson were named to the all-league first team, as was Mount Vernon Christian’s Josie Droog, who averaged 14.7 points a game and led the Hurricanes to a deep run in the Class 1B State Tournament.
La Conner’s Rachel Cram was an all-league second-team selection, as was fellow Braves standout Ellie Marble. Mount Vernon Christian’s Emma Droog, Kailey Faber and Sophia Wood were also second-team selections, and La Conner’s Josie Harper was an honorable mention pick
La Conner’s Scott Novak was named coach of the year.
For the all-tournament teams, see Page B3.
Wyatt a first- team selection
Mount Vernon Christian’s Chris Wyatt was named a first-team all-Northwest 2B/1B League selection.
Concrete’s Levi Lowry and La Conner’s Charlie Cram were named to the second team, while La Conner’s Elijah Porter and Mount Vernon Christian’s Noah Lubbers were honorable mention selections.
Concrete and Orcas Island shared the league sportsmanship award.
For the all-tournament teams, see Page B3.
Several local athletes named to All-Tournament teams
La Conner standout Justine Benson was named to the Class 2B All-Tournament team.
Benson helped boost the Braves to the tournament title game and the highest finish (second) in program history.
Mount Vernon Christian Josie Droog was named to the all-tournament team for the Class 1B tournament.
Burlington-Edison’s Amey Rainaud was named to the Class 2A all-tournament second team.
