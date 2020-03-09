Two Mount Vernon boys’ basketball players were named to the all-Western 4A Conference first team.
Isaiah Brown and Carlos Garcia were honored.
Brown, last year’s Skagit Valley Herald Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year, is a junior. Garcia is a senior.
Brown averaged 14.1 points a game and Garcia 15.3 points a game.
Heino a first-team selection
Mount Vernon girls’ basketball player Victoria Heino is an all-Western 4A Conference first-team selection.
After two injury-marred years, Heino was the Bulldogs’ leading scorer in her junior season. She averaged 11.6 points a game.
Mount Vernon sophomore guard Maliyah Johnson was named to the all-conference second team. Jacia Navarro-Liston, a junior guard, was selected as an honorable mention.
Pusateri, Carlton recognized
Mount Vernon boys’ swimming standout Luke Pusateri was named to the all-Western 4A Conference team in two events: the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.
Teammate Wyatt Carlton was named to the team in the 100 butterfly.
Bulldogs wrestler recognized
Mount Vernon freshman Ryan Wilson was named to the all-Western 4A Conference boys’ wrestling team in the 106-pound weight class. Wilson was a state qualifier this season.
Wrestlers earn nods
Burlington-Edison wrestlers Cora Orton, Chloe Myers and Delaney Cobbs were named to the all-region girls’ wrestling team.
Each won regional tournament titles in their respective weight classes.
