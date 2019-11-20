Katie King

Burlington-Edison senior Katie King is the Northwest Conference volleyball MVP.

Burlington-Edison senior Katie King has been named the Northwest Conference volleyball player of the year.

King is a three-time all-conference pick. She was a second-team selection as a sophomore and a first-team pick as a junior.

This season, the 5-foot-9 middle-hitter led the Tigers to an 18-3 record, a share of the conference title, a first-place finish in the Bi-District 2A Tournament and a fourth-place finish in the Class 2A State Tournament.

During her four-year varsity career, King helped the Burlington-Edison program to a 71-15 record and a state title in 2017.

Two other Burlington-Edison players made the all-conference team.

Sophomore Amey Rainaud was named to the first team, and senior Bronte Lacey made the second team.

Rainaud was a second-team pick in 2018.

Also making the all-conference team was Sedro-Woolley junior Claire Hindman — a second-team pick.

Holz takes MVP honors

Sedro-Woolley’s Rafe Holz has been named the Northwest Conference boys’ cross country MVP.

Holz, a senior, won the conference and Bi-District 2A titles, and placed third at the Class 2A state meet.

Also making the all-conference boys’ team were Anacortes junior Alek Miller and Sedro-Woolley freshman Tové Schweizer.

While Miller earned a spot on the first team, Schweizer made the second team.

County girls land on first team

Sedro-Woolley’s Kameryn Burton and Anacortes’ Caitlin Brar have made the all-Northwest Conference girls’ cross country first team.

Burton is a freshman and Brar a sophomore.

Burton, who received the third-most votes in voting by the conference coaches, placed 19th in the Class 2A state meet, while Brar was 28th in the meet.

Four other Skagit County runners earned second-team all-conference honors n Burlington-Edison sophomores Mila Hoagland and Sage Mailhiot, Anacortes freshman Jessica Frydenlund and Anacortes senior Jenny Hanson.

