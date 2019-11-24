Three local tennis players have been named to the all-Northwest Conference first team.
Burlington-Edison's Donovan Hendrickson, Sedro-Woolley's Dylan Schieb and Burlington-Edison's Erik Altenhofen were first-team picks.
Several local players landed on the second team: Ben Fountain, Logan Hilyer, Matthew Rutz and Bridger Wakely of Anacortes; Kai Greenough and Anthony Zitkovich of Sedro-Woolley; and Andrew Henry and Cobe Betz of Burlington-Edison.
Squalicum's Thomas Synott was the conference MVP.
For the complete all-conference teams, see Page B3.
Soccer players honored
Several Skagit County boys' soccer players were among those honored recently by the Northwest 2B/1B District.
La Conner's Noah Lee, Alden Schnabel and Elijah Cary were among the all-district second-team selections, as were Mount Vernon Christian's Peter Opp, Ben Rozema and Chris Wyatt.
Nathan Schmaus and Jacob Hays of Mount Vernon Christian earned honorable mention.
Culver Bontrager of Providence Classical Christian was district player of the year. Terry Turner of Orcas Island was coach of the year.
For the complete all-district teams, see Page B3.
