Fans of Sedro-Woolley wrestling will have a chance Friday to honor recently retired Sedro-Woolley coaches Jay Breckenridge and Jack Hurd. A retirement party will be held at the Sedro-Woolley Eagles Club FOE 2069 at 6 p.m.
The event is open to the public.
Breckenridge and Hurd both retired in March. Breckenridge was the Cubs' head coach for 20 years, a stint that included six straight state titles and a Top 20-national ranking in 2006. He coached 21 individual state champions in his years at the Cubs' helm.
Breckenridge was a four-time state coach of the year and a regional coach of the year. When he retired, he wasn't shy about giving credit to assistants Hurd and Jared Garcia, as well as the wrestlers who put in hard work to lift the program to new heights.
"They were willing to be pushed when they needed to be pushed," Breckenridge said.
Local players star in All-State game
Several Skagit County prep volleyball players were among the state's best Sunday who gathered at Burlington-Edison High School for the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association's senior all-state games.
Selected players from were Justine Benson, Joanie Benson and Morgan Herrera from La Conner; Josie Droog from Mount Vernon Christian; Katie King and Bronte Lacey from Burlington-Edison; and Gracie Pollett from Mount Vernon.
The games drew more than 120 players from across the state.
"We had double the numbers we did last year," said Burlington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer, who helped organize the games. "It's always been held in the spring and is so far removed from the season. (This year) we decided to do it closer to the season and it ended up being a huge success."
Mount Vernon's Mishel Keltner was one of the games' coaches.
Herrera honored
La Conner's Morgan Herrera has been honored as one of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association's Athletes of the Week.
Herrera had 18 points, six rebounds and five steals in the La Conner girls' basketball team's win over Neah Bay. She had 17 points, four rebounds and five steals against Anacortes, another win for the Braves.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.