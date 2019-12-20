Wrestling coaches Jay Breckenridge and Jack Hurd may have retired before the season began, but their signatures will be with the Sedro-Woolley program — literally — for quite some time to come.
Breckenridge and Hurd signed one of school’s mat lights as they were honored Saturday during the Spud Walley Tournament.
The Spud Walley is the team’s annual tournament, one that often draws much of the premier talent from Skagit County and beyond. The signed light was used for the tournament finals.
With Breckenridge in the head coaching spot and Hurd as an assistant, the Cubs were one of the highest-profile prep boys’ wrestling programs in the state, a stretch that included a national ranking and six consecutive state titles. Both retired before this season.
One of their former wrestlers, Brady Mast, is now the Cubs’ head coach. Mast, who won an individual state title for the Cubs, said it was an honor to have both coaches at the tournament for the recognition.
“I was so excited,” he said. “I just want to make them proud. I’ve got big shoes to fill, so having them there made me more relaxed.”
He said assistants such as Dan Caldwell and Jeff Bajema helped with the effort for the mat light and other honors for Hurd and Breckenridge.
VanderVeen signs
It’s official. Sedro-Woolley football standout Brent VanderVeen will play for the University of Wyoming.
VanderVeen signed his National Letter of Intent with the Division I program Wednesday.
VanderVeen was a two-way star for the Cubs in his senior season. As a receiver, he was named Skagit Valley Herald Offensive Player of the Year. On defense, he was an all-Northwest 2A Conference Sky Division performer.
He said Wyoming seemed like a good fit.
“I took my official visit in late November and got to meet a lot of the coaches and players, got to hang out with the players,” he said. “There was a good feeling, like it was going to be a good fit.”
VanderVeen said he’ll likely player linebacker.
“It’ll be a challenge, but it’s an important role on their defense,” he said.
Another challenge may lie ahead: Wyoming’s wintry weather, which VanderVeen got a taste of in his official visit.
“Summer’s not too bad but I’ll have to bundle up for sure,” he said.
RPI rankings out
Two Skagit County basketball teams sit atop the state RPI rankings.
As of Thursday, the La Conner girls’ team is No. 1 in the state in Class 2B and the Burlington-Edison boys’ team is No. 1 in Class 2A.
While La Conner has started the season 6-1, Burlington-Edison is 5-0.
Also with a strong RPI ranking is the Mount Vernon Christian girls’ team, which is No. 7 in Class 1B.
Though the Hurricanes are 5-2, their two losses have come to Neah Bay (No. 5 in 1B) and to Adna (No. 3 in 2B).
At the end of the season, the RPI rankings are used to seed teams into the state playoffs.
