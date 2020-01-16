Mount Vernon Christian boys’ basketball player Chris Wyatt has been recognized by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association for his stellar play.
The senior forward was named a WIAA Athlete of the Week. He was one of a dozen recognized athletes.
His season has included a 15-point, 15-rebound performance against Neah Bay.
For the season, the 6-foot-2 senior is averaging 9.9 points a game for the 5-8 Hurricanes.
B-E honors athletes
Burlington-Edison has honored four athletes of the month for December.
Honored were senior girls’ bowler Holly Bombatch, junior girls’ bowler Chloe Nagatani, sophomore girls’ basketball player Emma Smith and freshman boys’ swimmer Charlie King.
Each month during the school year, Burlington-Edison honors athletes for what the school calls its “core covenants,” which are leadership, character, integrity and commitment.
The athletes are nominated and voted on by the school’s coaches.
Wrestlers ranked
Several Skagit County wrestlers landed among the Top 10 in the state at Washington Wrestling Report.
Among girls, Burlington-Edison’s Cora Orton is ranked third at 120 pounds, Burlington-Edison’s Emma Fleury is third at 190, La Conner’s Delaney Cobbs is third at 170, Sedro-Woolley’s Shanoah Shanes is 10th at 110.
Among Class 1B/2B boys’ wrestlers, Concrete’s Hunter Olmstead is third at heavyweight.
In the Class 2A rankings, Anacortes’ Gavin Lang is fourth at 120 pounds, Sedro-Woolley’s Kai Greenough is eighth at 113 and Sedro-Woolley’s Sebastian Hanna is fifth at 195.
