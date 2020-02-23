The La Conner girls' basketball team will start the state playoffs close to home.
The Braves landed a Class 2B State Tournament regional game at Mount Vernon High School, thanks to their 20-2 record and No. 2 seed in the 16-team bracket.
They will face seventh-seeded Columbia of Burbank (21-3) at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Because La Conner and Columbia are among the top eight seeds in the tournament, both are assured of advancing to the final 12 in the tournament March 4-7 in Spokane.
Saturday's game will determine which one gets a bye on March 4.
Two other Skagit County girls' basketball teams are also guaranteed to advance out of the regional round of their state tournaments.
Fifth seeded Burlington-Edison (19-4) will face fourth-seeded White River (23-3) at 4 p.m. Saturday in a Class 2A contest at Auburn Mountainview High School, while fifth-seeded Mount Vernon Christian (20-5) will face fourth-seeded Neah Bay (17-5) at noon Saturday at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma in a Class 1B contest.
The only county boys' team to make the state playoffs — Mount Vernon Christian — will have a loser-out game in the regional round of the Class 1B State Tournament.
Sixteenth-seeded Mount Vernon Christian (13-13) will face ninth-seeded Taholah (18-3) at 6 p.m. Friday at Tumwater High School.
Swimmer competes in adaptive races
Mount Vernon swimmer Thomas Larsson placed second Saturday in two adaptive events at the state swim meet.
Larsson was runner-up in both the 50-yard freestyle (26.97 seconds) and 50 backstroke (32.25).
Thirteen swimmers competed in the freestyle race and 12 in the backstroke.
