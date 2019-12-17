By TREVOR PYLE
The state champion La Conner volleyball team was well represented on the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association’s all-state team, and earned a separate nod from the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.
The Class 2B all-state team had La Conner freshman Ellie Marble as the co-MVP with Mossyrock’s Andee Nelson. Fellow Braves Joanie Benson, Morgan Herrera and Justine Benson joined Marble on the first team, and Rachel Cram landed on the second team.
La Conner’s Suzanne Marble was recognized as coach of the year.
The team was also recognized in November by the WIAA as one of its Teams of the Month. The award honors teams that have a combination of on-court success, academic achievements and community service accomplishments.
The citation for the Braves recognizes their undefeated season, team GPA of 3.672 and a fundraiser they took part in for the Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation.
Tigers honored
Burlington-Edison’s run in the Class 2A state volleyball tournament earned the Tigers some honors from the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association.
Three Tigers earned spots on the association’s all-state team. Katie King was named to the first team, Amey Rainaud was named to the second team and Bronte Lacey was an honorable mention selection.
Droog gets nod
Mount Vernon Christian’s Josie Droog was an honorable mention all-state selection by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association.
Droog played libero for the Hurricanes’ state tournament-qualifying squad.
Former Seahawk earns Hall of Fame spot
Former Anacortes star Greg Howell, now the boys’ basketball coach at Inglemoor High School, will be inducted this summer into the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Lowell, who graduated from Anacortes in 1981, has been head coach at Inglemoor since 1988. He has a career 387-337 record at Inglemoore, and his teams have made five appearances in the Class 4A State Tournament.
He’ll join four other inductees at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony July 23.
