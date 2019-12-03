After a season that saw it go deep in the playoffs, the Mount Vernon volleyball team had several athletes receive all-Western 4A Conference honors.
The Bulldogs’ Grace Pollett and Kamryn Horton were first-team selections. Pollett is a senior who played outside hitter and Horton a junior setter.
Naisa Williams and Lily Zavala received second-team honors.
For the all-conference teams, see Page B3.
Football players earn nod
Mount Vernon’s Carlos Garcia was an All-Western 4A Conference selection on both sides of the ball.
Garcia made the first-team defense as a defensive back and the first-team offense as a receiver.
The Bulldogs’ Van Stroosma and Vic Martinez were honored as all-conference second-team defensive selections, while quarterback Skyler Jensen got the nod on the second-team offense.
Mount Vernon’s honorable mention selections were Trevor Johnson, Stroosma, Ethan Lewis, Aric Bibiano, Ian Gear and Dylan Carter.
Football players earn nod
Runners honored
Several Mount Vernon cross country runners received all-Western 4A Conference recognition.
Senior Mason Taylor was an all-conference second-team boys’ selection, while teammate Rhett Bozung received honorable mention.
On the all-conference girls’ team, Mount Vernon junior Kalyssa DeLaFuente was a second-team pick, and sophomore Junaper Swanson an honorable mention selection.
Runners honored
Soccer players named to team
Four Mount Vernon girls’ soccer players earned honorable mention honors from the Western 4A Conference.
Jacia Navarro, Maizie Chapin, Kennedy McKinnon and Ava Doherty were named to the team.
Soccer players named to team
