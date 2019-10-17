The best high school cross country runners in the county will clash today at the Skagit County Championships.
With returning standouts and talented newcomers among those slated to compete, it’s unlikely there will be a shortage of storylines for fans to watch as action gets underway this afternoon at Riverfront Park in Sedro-Woolley.
“Both the boys’ and girls’ race have some really good top-end talent and it’ll be fun to see how they compete against each other,” Burlington-Edison coach Sue Wright said.
Mason Taylor of Mount Vernon will have the opportunity to defend his boys’ title from last year in which he finished the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 51 seconds.
Other top 2018 finishers are likely to be in the field, including Mount Vernon’s Andre Knudson, who placed second, and Sedro-Woolley’s Lachlan Boyd and Rafe Holz, who placed third and fourth.
Holz comes in with the third-best Class 2A time in the state this season (15:38).
Girls’ champ Saville Feist graduated, but four of the top six finishers last year were underclassmen.
Sage Mailhiot, a Burlington-Edison sophomore, comes into today’s meet with the ninth-best Class 2A time this season at 19:08.
Anacortes sophomore Caitlin Brar comes in 24th fastest (19:57) and Burlington-Edison sophomore Mila Hoagland 26th fastest (20:00).
B-E honors athletes
Burlington-Edison has honored four athletes of the month for September.
Honored were senior boys’ tennis player Erik Altenhofen, junior girls’ soccer player Ellee Carpenter, sophomore football player Zach Watson, and freshman volleyball player Adria Ray.
Each month during the school year, Burlington-Edison honors athletes for what the school calls its “core covenants,” which are leadership, character, integrity and commitment.
The athletes are nominated and voted on by the school’s coaches.
