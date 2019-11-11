Concrete quarterback Peyton Sanchez was named the offensive co-MVP of the Northwest 2B League.
Sanchez, a senior, shares the honor with Friday Harbor running back Kyson Jackson. Sanchez was also an all-state nominee.
Three of Sanchez’s teammates — tight end Hunter Olmstead, offensive lineman Levi Lowry and wide receiver Devin Blankenship — were named to the all-league first team offense.
La Conner quarterback Bradey Wyles and running back Arjuna Adams were also named to the first team offense, while three fellow Braves — running back Hal Ikebe, offensive lineman Mason Murdock and offensive lineman Boyce Charles — earned honorable mention.
Lowry, Olmstead and Sanchez were named to the all-league first team defense, as were Adams and Murdock.
Blankenship, Charles and La Conner’s Thomas Jewell were honorable mention defense selections.
Friday Harbor coach Brock Hauck was named the coach of the year. Concrete won the league sportsmanship award.
Symmank named league MVP
Mount Vernon Christian senior girls’ soccer player Emma Symmank was named the MVP of the Northwest 2B/1B League.
Symmank was joined on the all-league first team by teammates Abby Russell, Lilly Bridge and Emily Russell. La Conner defender Addie Reinstra was also a first-team pick.
La Conner’s Delaney Cobbs was an honorable mention selection, as were the Hurricanes’ Caitlin VanderKooy and Hannah VanHofwegen.
Mount Vernon Christian’s Mike Russell was named coach of the year. Orcas Island won the sportsmanship award.
Mount Vernon Christian honored twice
Two Mount Vernon Christian teams were named academic state champions by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.
The Hurricanes’ girls’ soccer and girls’ cross country teams earned the nod, with the former sporting a 3.683 GPA and the latter posting a 3.705.
