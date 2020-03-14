Goskagit

Burlington-Edison boys’ basketball players Jackson Reisner and Wyatt Walker were named to the All-Northwest Conference first team.

Reisner averaged 15.7 points per game to lead the county, and Walker averaged 13.4 points.

Fellow Burlington-Edison player DJ Clark was named to the all-conference second team, as were Anacortes’ Grayson Eaton and Sedro-Woolley’s Isaiah Guerero.

Lakewood’s Anthony Wiederkehr was named conference coach of the year, Burlington-Edison’s Andy Olson assistant coach of the year and Lakewood’s Alex Jensen MVP.

King a first-team selection

Burlington-Edison girls’ basketball player Katie King was named to the All-Northwest Conference first team.

Burlington-Edison’s Amey Rainaud was named to the second team. Lynden Christian’s Brady Bomber was coach of the year and Lynden Christian’s Riley Dykstra was MVP.

