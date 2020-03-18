Goskagit

Two standouts on the Burlington-Edison boys’ basketball team have been selected to the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association all-state Class 2A team.

The Tigers’ Wyatt Walker and Jackson Reisner were named to the team. Walker averaged 15.7 points a game, and Reisner averaged 13.4 points a game for the 20-3 Tigers.

They were among 10 players selected. They were the only teammates.

Three girls named all-state players

Mount Vernon Christian’s Josie Droog and La Conner’s Justine Benson and Morgan Herrera were named all-state players by the Washington State Girls Basketball Coaches Association.

Benson was named the Skagit Valley Herald Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year earlier this week after a stellar season for the Braves, who went to the Class 2B state title game. This season, she became La Conner’s all-time leading scorer and the county’s No. 4 all-time scorer.

Herrera, a multisport star for the Braves, was a first-team all-conference selection. Droog helped lead the Hurricanes to the Class 1B State Tournament.

— Reporter Trevor Pyle: 360-416-2156, tpyle@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Sports_SVH, Facebook.com/bytrevorpyle

More from this section

Load comments