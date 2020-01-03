Sedro-Woolley’s Brent VanderVeen and Mount Vernon’s Carlos Garcia have earned all-state football honors.
The pair were named this week to all-state teams put together by the state Associated Press.
In Class 2A, VanderVeen was named a first-team defensive back and the first-team punter, while in Class 4A Garcia was named an honorable mention defensive back.
Both are seniors.
VanderVeen was also the Skagit Valley Herald Offensive Football Player of the Year and co-MVP of the Northwest 2A Conference Sky Division.
He made the all-conference first team as a punter, wide receiver and defensive back.
VanderVeen scored 13 touchdowns, and caught 53 passes for 574 yards.
Garcia, meanwhile, was the Skagit Valley Herald Defensive Football Player of the Year and a first-team all-Western 4A Conference pick on both offense and defense.
This season, he had five interceptions and 33 tackles from his safety position.
The state Associated Press players of the year were Kennedy Catholic junior quarterback Sam Huard (Class 4A), Eastside Catholic junior J.T. Tuimoloau (Class 3A), Steilacoom junior Emeka Egbuka (Class 2A), Royal junior quarterback Caleb Christensen (Class 1A), Onalaska senior running back Ashton Haight (Class 2B) and Odessa’s Marcus King (Class 1B).
Egbuka, a wide receiver, was the overall state player of the year.
Braves still No. 1 in RPI
The La Conner girls’ basketball team continues to hold the top spot in the state Class 2B RPI rankings.
The Braves are 6-1.
The Burlington-Edison boys’ team, which was No. 1 in Class 2A before a loss to Kennedy Catholic, is now No. 2.
The Tigers (8-1) sit behind top-ranked Toppenish (7-0).
Other Skagit County teams ranked high in their state classifications are the Mount Vernon Christian girls (No. 6 in Class 1B), the Burlington-Edison girls (No. 11 in Class 2A) and the Anacortes boys (No. 12 in Class 2A).
The RPI rankings will be used at the end of the district round of the playoffs to seed the state brackets.
Wrestlers get ranked
A handful of Skagit County wrestlers have found their way into the state rankings put out by Washington Wrestling Report.
The highest of the ranked wrestlers are Concrete’s Hunter Olmstead (No. 3 in the Class 2B/1B boys’ heavyweight division) and Burlington-Edison’s Cora Orton (No. 3 in the girls’ 125-pound class).
Others ranked among the top seven are Sedro-Woolley’s Sebastian Hanna (No. 5 Class 2A boys’ 195), La Conner’s Delaney Cobbs (No. 6 girls’ 170), Anacortes’ Gavin Lang and Josh Pittis (Nos. 6 and 7 Class 2A boys’ 120), and Sedro-Woolley’s Shanoah Shanes (No. 7 girls’ 115).
