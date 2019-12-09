Sedro-Woolley football player Brent VanderVeen has been named a co-MVP of the Northwest 2A Conference Sky Division.
The senior made the all-conference first team as a punter, wide receiver and defensive back.
He shares the MVP honor with Lakewood quarterback Jared Taylor.
Sedro-Woolley had several others earn first-team honors.
Senior Ian Valdovinos was named a first-team offensive lineman and a first-team linebacker, while senior Peyton Burrell was named a first-team defensive back.
On the second team, Burlington-Edison was represented by offensive lineman Dawson Metcalf, tight end Nolan White, running back Marquis Pressley, punter Malakhi Stevenson and defensive back Bode Brewer.
Sedro-Woolley had second-teamers in offensive lineman Sebastian Hanna, defensive lineman Jared Snodgrass and linebacker Aidan Franklin.
For the complete all-conference teams, see page B3.
Players named to first team
A handful of Skagit County players earned first-team all-Northwest Conference girls’ soccer honors.
Named to the first team were Burlington-Edison’s Moira MacKay, Sydney Reisner and Emma Smith; Sedro-Woolley’s Chloe Hynds and Olivia Isakson; and Anacortes’ Claire Schnable.
Burlington-Edison’s Miranda Maskell made the second team.
For the complete all-conference teams, see Page B3.
