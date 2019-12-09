Brent VanderVeen
Brent VanderVeen was a top scoring threat this season for Sedro-Woolley.

 Charles Biles / Skagit Valley Herald

Sedro-Woolley football player Brent VanderVeen has been named a co-MVP of the Northwest 2A Conference Sky Division.

The senior made the all-conference first team as a punter, wide receiver and defensive back.

He shares the MVP honor with Lakewood quarterback Jared Taylor.

Sedro-Woolley had several others earn first-team honors.

Senior Ian Valdovinos was named a first-team offensive lineman and a first-team linebacker, while senior Peyton Burrell was named a first-team defensive back.

On the second team, Burlington-Edison was represented by offensive lineman Dawson Metcalf, tight end Nolan White, running back Marquis Pressley, punter Malakhi Stevenson and defensive back Bode Brewer.

Sedro-Woolley had second-teamers in offensive lineman Sebastian Hanna, defensive lineman Jared Snodgrass and linebacker Aidan Franklin.

For the complete all-conference teams, see page B3.

Players named to first team

A handful of Skagit County players earned first-team all-Northwest Conference girls’ soccer honors.

Named to the first team were Burlington-Edison’s Moira MacKay, Sydney Reisner and Emma Smith; Sedro-Woolley’s Chloe Hynds and Olivia Isakson; and Anacortes’ Claire Schnable.

Burlington-Edison’s Miranda Maskell made the second team.

For the complete all-conference teams, see Page B3.

