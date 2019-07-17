SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Shawn VanTassel will take over the head coaching duties this fall for the Sedro-Woolley cross country program.
“Shawn’s an amazing coach with huge community vision,” Sedro-Woolley Athletic Director Jerry Gardner said. “We’re very excited about his work and vision for the program.”
VanTassel had been an assistant coach the past three years under longtime coach Clay Wing, so familiarity with the program will not be a problem.
“I’m super excited,” VanTassel said. “We have a lot of good runners returning to the program and I am expecting to have a good season.”
A native of Alaska who grew up running and continues to do so, VanTassel moved to Sedro-Woolley so his wife could accept a job opportunity.
An electrician by trade, his most recent full-time job is that of a stay-at-home dad to he and his wife’s three children.
“That has given me the opportunity to coach,” VanTassel said. “I am really looking forward to this coming season.”
Vargas, Edwards play in all-star game
Mount Vernon graduates Tye Vargas and Landon Edwards made impacts last weekend in a state all-star football game.
Vargas, a linebacker who was selected as a captain for the West team in the East-West All-Star Game at Central Washington University, had 13 tackles, including two for losses.
Edwards, a defensive back, had two interceptions and two passes broken up.
The East team won 48-7.
Vargas, who will continue in football at the University of Montana Western, was a two-time all-Western 4A Conference second-team selection.
Edwards, who will play at Rocky Mountain College, was an all-state selection.
Two named All-State
Anacortes High School graduate Megan Bellusci and Sedro-Woolley grad Riley Conn were named to the Washington State Softball Coaches Association All-State Team for Class 2A.
Bellusci was selected as an outfielder; Conn as a utility player.
Bellusci, a Western Washington University commit, was the Skagit Valley Herald Softball Player of the Year in both her junior and senior seasons. Conn, a Beloit College commit, was a Northwest Conference All-Conference First-Team selection.
