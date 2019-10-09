ANACORTES — Some of the Anacortes girls’ soccer team’s youngest players performed like canny veterans Tuesday in a 2-1 Northwest Conference win over Sedro-Woolley.
Freshmen Camryn Kerr and Emma Foley scored, and freshman Claire Schnavel made several key stops down the stretch as the Seahawks held on for the win against a county opponent.
Kerr scored early on a penalty kick; Foley scored off an assist by Erin Kennedy to break a 1-1 tie.
“When you play flat, disorganized and technically poor, missing three breakaways, you get what you get,” Sedro-Woolley coach Gary Warman said. “They had two shots on goal and they both went in.”
Seahawks coach Gretchen Hanson said the team also got great play from Tessa Balding and Samantha Dziminowicz.
Natalya Schwetz scored for Sedro-Woolley.
Anacortes is 3-2-2 in conference and 5-3-2 overall. The Cubs are 3-3-1 and 4-5-1.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 5, La Conner Braves 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes blanked the Braves in the Northwest 2B/1B League match.
“We played the most complete game this year,” Mount Vernon Christian coach John Burmeister said. “From start to finish. We connected passes on our bigger field and really stretched them out.”
Abby Russell scored a pair of goals as did Emily Russell, while Caitlin VanderKooy scored one.
The Hurricanes are 6-0 in league and 8-1-1 overall.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1, Kamiak Knights 1
MOUNT VERNON — Maizie Chapin scored off a Kennedy McKinnon assist as the Bulldogs managed a tie.
“For the most part we did well,” Mount Vernon coach Rene Caro said. “In the first half, defensively we did a good job. They had a good shot we were late to press on, a very hard shot.”
Volleyball
Anacortes Seahawks 3, Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks got the best of the Cubs in the Northwest Conference match.
Anacortes won 25-17, 25-12, 25-16.
“We were able to put the ball away,” Anacortes coach Kelsey Swapp said. “We had a lot of kills.”
Alyssa Kiser finished with 11 kills, while Aynslee King tallied eight kills. Kenna Flynn had 27 assists and four aces.
The Seahawks are 2-4 in conference and 2-5 overall. The Cubs are 1-5 and 2-5.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3, Lakewood Cougars 0
BURLINGTON — The Tigers swept the Cougars in the Northwest Conference match 25-8, 25-11, 25-13.
“Overall, we played pretty smooth and consistent,” Burlington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer said. “They controlled the first set, but struggled in the second.”
Katie King had 12 kills and 12 digs for the Tigers, while Gabby MacKenzie tallied nine kills. Amey Rainaud had 29 assists and Lauryn Dykstra was a perfect 21-for-21 serving. Dylan Isaacson had 14 digs.
The Tigers remain perfect at 6-0 in conference and 7-0 overall.
Darrington Loggers 3, Concrete Lions 0
CONCRETE — The Loggers won the Northwest 2B/1B League match 25-17, 25-18, 25-13.
“I love playing Darrington,” Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said. “It’s always a great atmosphere and it’s always a good volleyball match.”
The first two games were tied 15-15 before the Loggers were able to pull away. Rensink said the visitors stayed aggressive while his Lions missed opportunities.
Ashley Parker had five kills and five assists for the Lions, while Cassidy Smith had 15 digs and Kylie Clark had 10 digs.
The Lions fall to 0-3 in conference and 1-6 overall.
Boys’ Soccer
Grace Academy Eagles 3, Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 2
MARYSVILLE — Noah Lubbers had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, but Grace Academy edged past for the win.
“We had several opportunities in the last couple of minutes. We just couldn’t connect,” Hurricanes coach Jeremiah Wohlgemuth said.
Ben Rozema also scored for the Hurricanes.
Providence Christian 3, La Conner Braves 2
LA CONNER — The game was tied 2-2 when it went to a shootout, which Providence Christian won 4-3.
Noah Lee scored for the Braves, whose other score was an own goal by Providence Christian.
“We’re making fewer and fewer mistakes each game,” Braves coach Galen McKnight said. “It was a tough loss, but the kids are keeping their heads up and the program’s going in the right direction.”
Boys’ Tennis
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 5, Anacortes Seahawks 2
MOUNT VERNON — The Cubs secured wins at No. 2 and No. 4 singles as Jacob Jepperson defeated Anthony Anderson 6-4, 7-5 and Colby Dills beat Colin Bunker 6-1, 4-6, 10-8.
Anacortes’ Ben Fontain defeated Anthony Zitkovich at the No. 1 spot 6-2, 6-4, while Matthew Rutz won at No. 3 for the Seahawks, beating Mitchell Wolkenhauer 6-4, 6-3.
Sedro-Woolley swept the doubles matches starting with Kai Greenough and Dylan Scheib defeating Logan Hilyer and Bridger Wakely 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1.
At No. 2, Leslie Hastings and Josiah Vellegas beat Will Waldrop and Hayden Long 7-6 (4), 6-1, while Shawn Froneberger and Nathan Thornbrough won 6-2, 6-4 over Gunner Herring and Cade McComber at No. 3.
Mount Vernon at Edmonds Woodway
EDMONDS — The Western 4A Conference match between the Bulldogs and Warriors was started, but not finished due to wet weather.
Sehome at Burlington-Edison
This match was rained out and will be made up Thursday.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.