ANACORTES — Katrina Hudson scored 13 points, Lacie Petitclerc added 12 and the Anacortes girls’ basketball team buried 11 free throws in the final quarter Saturday for a win over Archbishop Murphy.
Camryn Kerr added nine points for the Seahawks as they won 53-46.
“(Archbishop Murphy) was doing a good job with their interior passing against our zone,” Seahawks coach Nate Dunham said. “The kids made nice adjustments to take that away.”
He said bench players gave the Seahawks a boost, especially Euno White and Riley Pirkle, who contributed steady player in the backcourt.
“Our guards took good care of the ball. It was probably our most complete game of the season,” he said.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 77, Granite Falls Tigers 22
PORT TOWNSEND — The Tigers blew past Granite Falls to wrap up their appearance in the Crush in the Slush Tournament.
Boys’ Basketball Anacortes Seahawks 80, La Conner Braves 34
LA CONNER — Grayson Eaton scored 19 points, Chase Cornett had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Jase Frydenlund scored 12 points as the Seahawks beat a Skagit County opponent.
Anacortes coach Brett Senff said the Seahawks are improving.
“They’re starting to figure some things out ... who to pass the ball to, who needs touches,” he said. “But it all revolves around good defense.”
He said Cornett had an especially good game.
“He did a good job against an undersized but hard-working La Conner squad,” he said.
La Conner coach Todd Hinderman said he was proud of the gritty effort his team turned in against a bigger team.
“We scheduled these tough games to get better going into league. I think we’re prepared for league, and the guys are excited to play schools our size,” he said.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 66, Kentwood Conquerors 58
BURIEN — The Tigers bounced back from their first loss of the season to improve to 8-1 with a third-place finish in the Sterling Christmas Shootout at Kennedy Catholic High School.
Jackson Reisner scored 24 points, Logan Wright scored 15 and Erik Altenhofen scored 10.
“We got back to focusing on the defensive end and being physical,” Tigers coach Chas Kok said. “I was proud of our guys’ resilience. In a three-day tournament like this, that last day shows your character and how you deal with adversity.”
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 58, Olympic Trojans 52
PORT TOWNSEND — The Cubs held off Olympic to win their second game in as many days and improve to 3-4. The Cubs beat Kalama on Friday in another Crush in the Slush Tournament game.
Boys’ Wrestling
Pac Coast Championships
VANCOUVER — Mount Vernon freshman Ryan Wilson returned from the two-day tournament with a sixth-place finish. He lost in the quarterfinals at 106 pounds, then bounced back with two wins.
After his quarterfinal loss, Wilson beat Sudeep Guring of David Douglas 8-3, then Nathaniel Cortez of Graham-Kapowsin 11-2. After a loss in his next match, Wilson lost to Erik Morales of Graham-Kapowsin in the fifth-sixth place match.
