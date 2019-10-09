ANACORTES — The Anacortes cross country team was competitive Wednesday on its home course.
The Seahawks’ Caitlin Brar finished second overall as the Seahawks won the three-team girls’ meet; in the boys’ meet, Alek Miller finished second, as did the team.
Brar finished in 19 minutes, 57 seconds; Sedro-Woolley’s Kammy Burton was close behind with a third-place finish in 20:06.
In the boys’ meet, the Cubs’ Rafe Holz won in 16:38; Miller finished in 17:05.
Burlington-Edison, Mount Baker at Squalicum
BELLINGHAM — A pair of lifetime bests helped the Tigers get wins in the boys’ and girls’ meets.
In the girls’ meet, Sage Mailhiot won with a lifetime-best 19:08 as the Tigers won with 30 team points. They had five of the top 10 finishers in Mailhiot, Mila Hoagland (third, 20:00), Katirie Booth (seventh, 21:58), Addison Lee (ninth, 22:01) and Johnna Waddell (10th, 22:09).
In the boys’ meet, Bryce Robinson led the way with a lifetime-best 17:26 on his way to a fourth-place finish. Four other Tigers finished in the top 10: Carson Lee (sixth, 17:33), Brady Lee (seventh, 17:39), Will Corcoran (eighth, 17:46) and Adrian Ibarra (ninth, 17:47).
The boys scored 34 team points to win the three-team meet.
Volleyball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3, Monroe Bearcats 0
MONROE — Naisa Williams had 14 kills and four aces, Grace Pollett had 10 kills and Kamryn Horton handed out 32 assists as the Bulldogs upended a Western 4A Conference opponent 25-18, 25-18, 25-23.
“They were very poised and ready to win,” Bulldogs coach Mishel Keltner said. “They decided they wanted to go three (sets) and came out and were calm, controlled and steady through the whole match.”
The Bulldogs are 6-1 in conference and overall.
Boys’ Tennis
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 7, Ferndale Golden Eagles 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs proved to be tough at home in a sweep of the Golden Eagles.
In singles, the Cubs got victories from Anthony Zitkovich (6-1, 6-3), Jacob Jepperson (6-2, 2-6, 6-4), Mitchell Woldenhauer (6-2, 6-2) and Colby Dills (6-3, 6-0).
In doubles, their wins came from the teams of Kai Greenough and Dylan Scheib (6-2, 6-2); Leslie Hastings and Josiah Vellegas (6-3, 7-6 (3)); and Shawn Fronberger and Nathan Thornbrough (6-0, 6-1).
Anacortes Seahawks 5, Oak Harbor Wildcats 2
ANACORTES — The Seahawks won three singles matches on their way to the win, with victories by Matthew Rutz (6-1, 6-2), Anthony Anderson (6-1, 6-0) and Kyle Smolsnik (6-3, 6-4). The doubles teams of Hayden Long and Will Waldrop (6-0, 6-4) and Cade McOmber and Gunner Herring (6-3, 6-3) also won.
“We bounced back after a disappointing loss to Sedro. We played our game today and set the tone early,” Seahawks coach Brad Moore said in an email.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 7, Lakewood Cougars 0
BURLINGTON — The Tigers dropped just six games in the Northwest Conference match.
In singles, Donovan Hendrickson, Cobe Betz, Conrad Brown and Caleb Cox all won 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Erik Altenhofen and Andrew Henry won 6-0, 7-5; Gavin Baker and Josh Fox won 6-0, 6-0; and Nathan Van Beek and Owen Drayer won 6-1, 6-0.
“It’s a good team win,” Tigers coach Ryan Wallace said.
The Tigers are 4-1 in conference and 8-4 overall.
