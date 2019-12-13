ANACORTES — The Anacortes boys’ swimming and diving team earned a victory Thursday afternoon against the visiting Sedro-Woolley Cubs.
The Seahawks came away with the 147-36 Northwest Conference victory, winning every event except diving.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Noah Masten, Jacob Hoxie, Ethan Niessner and Joshua Ocampo won the first of many events for Anacortes in 1 minute, 48.44 seconds.
In the 200 freestyle, Ryan Horr won in 1:56.14. He also won the 100 backstroke (58.95).
Hoxie won the 200 individual medley in 2:05.30. He also won the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.71.
Jacob Erickson won the 50 freestyle in 23.05, and the 100 freestyle in 51.01. Beau Omdal was victorious in the 100 butterfly in 55.49. He also won the 500 freestyle in 5:08.37.
The 200 freestyle relay team of James Drew, Hoxie, Omdal and Erickson won that event in 1:36.99.
Anacortes’ 400 freestyle relay team of Erickson, Drew, Omdal and Masten finished first with a time of 3:38.18.
Sedro-Woolley’s Lachlan Boyd won the one-meter diving event with a score of 172.70.
Lake Stevens Vikings 115,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 52
MOUNT VERNON — The Vikings proved to be a challenging foe for the Bulldogs in the Western 4A Conference meet.
Bellingham Red Raiders 92,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 88
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers kept the Northwest Conference meet close, but were edged by the Red Raiders.
Burlington-Edison’s Charlie Rasco won the 200 freestyle in 2:03.89 and the 100 freestyle in 53.57.
In the 200 individual medley, Gavin Baker won for the Tigers in 2:27.69.
In the 100 butterfly, Aidan Perales swam to victory in 1:02.20.
Noah Rozema won the 100 backstroke for Burlington-Edison with a time of 1:07.64, while Avery Cole finished first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:21.53.
Burlington-Edison won the 200 medley relay in 1:58.33. That relay team consisted of Rasco, Baker, Perales and Rozema.
The Tigers also won the 200 freestyle relay as Cole, Baker, Rasco and Garris Cardonna combined for the winning time of 1:43.37.
Girls’ Basketball
Ferndale Golden Eagles 68,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 49
FERNDALE — Mount Vernon found the going a bit difficult as Ferndale pulled away for the nonconference win.
“We had a good stretch in the second half,” Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting said. “Late in the third and into the fourth we cut the lead to 10.
“We were able to have more players contribute in this game. That was a definite bright spot. Scoring 49 points is a decent number.”
Lily Zavala and Victoria Heino each scored 12 points to lead the Bulldogs.
Mount Vernon is 1-1.
