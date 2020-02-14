ANACORTES — Jacob Erickson posted top preliminary times twice as the Anacortes boys’ swimming and diving team kicked off its postseason run Friday in its home pool at the 2A Bi-District Meet.
The Seahawks senior posted the fastest time in the 50-yard freestyle at 22.08 seconds. That’s a state-qualifying time, and he hit another in the 100 freestyle (48.41).
Fellow Seahawks swimmer Beau Omdal posted the fastest time in the 100 butterfly (53.02), and Jacob Hoxie was best in the 100 breaststroke (58.08).
The Anacortes 400 freestyle relay team of Omdal, Noah Masten, Hoxie and Erickson posted the second-fastest time, a state-qualifying 3:18.75. The 200 medley team of Ryan Horr, Hoxie, Omdal and James Drew also placed second with a state-qualifying 1:39.55.
Hoxie was second in the 200 individual medley (1:58.98, another state-qualifying time) and Omdal posted his own state-qualifying time in the 500 freestyle (4:53.15) to take second.
Burlington-Edison’s 200 freestyle relay team of Colin Hayes, Garris Cardona, Noah Rozema and Charlie Rasco placed third in 1:37.80.
The meet wraps up at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Fidalgo Pool & Fitness Center.
Girls’ Basketball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 55,
Cedarcrest Red Wolves 37
BURLINGTON — Katie King scored 11 points, Brylee Axelson-Ney pulled down 10 rebounds in the first half and the Tigers toppled the Red Wolves in the Bi-District 2A Tournament game.
The win sends the Tigers to a matchup with Sammamish at 6 p.m. Monday at Mount Vernon High School. Sammamish beat Liberty 49-44 to advance to the game with the Tigers.
“Our press was really good and there was a good flow to what we were doing offensively. We had everyone going and were able to stretch out a lead, that helped,” Tigers coach Brett McLeod said.
He said Axelson-Ney’s energetic performance gave the Tigers (18-3) a boost, especially early.
“Her energy on the boards was awesome,” he said.
Lynden Lions 59
Anacortes Seahawks 33
LYNDEN — The Seahawks ran smack into one of the state’s best teams in the Bi-District 2A Tournament.
“In the first half, we rushed things. We looked like a team that was a little nervous. Playing against a really good team you have to be fundamental and they took advantage,” Seahawks coach Nate Dunham said.
He said he was encouraged by the second half, in which the Seahawks (8-14) kept pace with the Lions, 19-19.
“This is a learning experience and we’ll come out better for it,” he said.
The Seahawks will play a consolation-round game at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Mount Vernon Christian School. They’ll face Sehome, which lost to Archbishop Murphy 56-42.
Issaquah Eagles 66,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 21
ISSAQUAH — The Bulldogs’ season came to an end with the loss in the Bi-District 4A Tournament.
“(Issaquah is) an athletic, aggressive, defensive team. Those kinds of teams have given us trouble all year and that certainly happened in the first half,” Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting said.
Nutting said he was proud of how the Bulldogs (8-12) responded in the second half.
“At halftime the girls committed to finishing the game strong and competing like they’d competed all year,” he said. “That’s what they did in the second half. We went out finishing the season playing the way we wanted to play and competing the way we wanted to compete.”
